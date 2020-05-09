Škoda Auto extends car warranties until 31 August across global markets except China

The Skoda warranty extension applies worldwide to all Skoda vehicles, with the exception of vehicles produced in China or for the Chinese market.

Considering that many Skoda customers have had limited opportunities to submit their warranty claims to dealers due to the lockdown imposed in several countries because of the COVID-19 pandemic in recent weeks, Skoda Auto is granting its customers an extension of the new car warranty and extended warranty. Skoda will soon be introducing this measure in all world markets with the exception of China.

“We acknowledge the difficulties our customers are facing in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic, which is why we are offering a three-month warranty extension. With this measure, we are creating clarity for the planning of upcoming workshop visits to our ŠKODA contract partners in a quick, uncomplicated and decisive manner,” Stanislav Pekař, Head of Aftersales at Skoda Auto, said.

The Skoda warranty extension applies worldwide to all Skoda vehicles, with the exception of vehicles produced in China or for the Chinese market. The precondition is that the Skoda new car warranty or Skoda extended warranty is due to expire between 1 March 2020 and 31 May 2020. The period ends three months after the original new car warranty or extended warranty has expired or no later than 31 August 2020, whichever is first.

The mileage limitation of the extended warranty and other conditions remain in effect throughout the warranty extension. If a new car warranty with mileage limitation has been issued in a market, this mileage limitation also remains in effect. If the extension of the new car warranty overlaps with the start of the extended warranty, the start of the extended warranty is delayed by three months at no extra charge.

