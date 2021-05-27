Skoda announces warranty extension and more for Covid-19 relief in India: Details explained

Skoda customers can breathe a sigh of relief as the automaker has extended its warranty and service plans to the end of July 2021. Plans for its new model launches were delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

By:May 27, 2021 2:32 PM

Skoda Auto India has announced it has extended the warranty period for its customers. In light of the covid-19 pandemic’s second wave in India, customers may have been unable to make use of their service plans and product warranties due to the lockdown. It is why Skoda has decided to fulfil those warranties for an extended period of time. Product warranties, scheduled maintenance services and Skoda’s SuperCare Maintenance Plans which were to expire between April to June have been extended to July 31, 2021. The brand’s roadside assistance offers for those customers with plans to expire between April and May will be fulfilled till June 30.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India commented; “Our priority at Škoda Auto India is to provide continued support to our customers during such unprecedented times. Hence, we have decided to extend our warranty, Scheduled Maintenance Services and SuperCare Maintenance Plans, which were due between April and June, to July 31, 2021. We are also extending our roadside assistance policies, which would otherwise expire between April and May, until June 30, 2021.”

Skoda Auto India was gearing up to launch its premium sedan — the new-generation Octavia, along with its all-new c-segment SUV, the Kushaq, and the second import lot of the Karoq SUVs. However, due to the lockdown, the launch plans have been delayed. The Kushaq would rival the highly popular Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Additionally, Skoda would also launch two more product in the Indian market — the BS6 version of the Kodiaq and the all-new notchback based on the MQB-A0 IN platform. The Kodiaq has received its mid-life-cycle update in Europe. The updated model is now expected to be launched in India later this year to rival the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

