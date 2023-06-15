Skoda announces additional allocation of Kodiaq SUVs for India

Skoda India will allocate additional units of the Kodiaq SUV for India for faster customer deliveries.

Skoda India has announced additional allocations of Kodiaq SUVs for the country to help speed up the delivery process to customers. Skoda introduces the first batch of the new Kodiaq in India in 2022 and the allocated units were quickly sold out.

Looking at the demand, the carmaker has decided to allocate additional units for India this year. The new Skoda Kodiaq is priced at Rs 37.99 lakh ex-showroom and is available with a sole petrol engine.

Powering the Skoda Kodiaq is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that makes 188bhp and 320Nm of torque with the help of a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The SUV gets an all-wheel-drive system with drive modes and Skoda’s Dynamic Chassis Control.

Inside, the SUV is finished in leather and gets an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, a 10.2-inch digital cockpit, connected car tech and more. In terms of safety, the Kodiaq gets 9 airbags, ESC, multi-collision brakes, and a 360-degree camera amongst others.