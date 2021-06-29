Skoda aims to sell 30,000 cars in 2021, with Kushaq contributing 70% of sales

By:June 29, 2021 1:46 AM
Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Auto India, which sold 4,693 cars in the January-May period, hopes to sell almost five times that number in the remainder of the calendar year, helped by the Kushaq SUV that it launched on Monday. “We aim to sell a total of 30,000 units in 2021,” Zac Hollis, brand director, Skoda Auto India, told FE on the side-lines of the Kushaq launch. “Of these, 70-80% sales are expected to come from one model, the Kushaq.” The Kushaq is Skoda’s entry into the midsize SUV segment, which SIAM classifies as vehicles longer than 4 metres but shorter than 4.4, and costing under Rs 20 lakh. The segment is currently dominated by Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

In FY21, according to SIAM, 3,20,876 midsize UVs (SUVs plus MUVs) were sold in India, almost a third of the total UV sales in the country. To reach the 30,000-unit sales mark in 2021, Skoda is expanding its network to tier-2 and tier-3 cities. “We currently have 120 sales touchpoints in 85 cities, and plan to expand to 150 touchpoints by the end of 2021,” Hollis said.

The Czech carmaker is also offering a four-year/ one-lakh kilometre warranty as standard with the Kushaq, which, Hollis said, is the best in segment. In the midsize SUV segment, diesel variants outsell petrol. The Kushaq, however, is available only in petrol. Hollis said buyers who have experienced the TSI petrol technology may not seek diesel when “our petrol engines offer an optimum combination of performance, efficiency, refinement and output”.

The Kushaq, priced Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.6 lakh, ex-showroom, is the first all-new product under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 Project announced in 2018. Volkswagen said it would invest one billion euros between 2019 and 2021 as part of its strategy to enhance its presence in India, which will be led by group firm Skoda Auto.

Customer deliveries of the Kushaq will start on July 12.

Indian cars/bikes to get ethanol-run flex engines soon, confirms Nitin Gadkari

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Price, Variants, Specs, Features compared

Gravton Quanta electric bike launched: 120km range, battery swapping and more

Mahindra XUV700 teased again: To feature largest sun roof in segment

Has Skoda outpriced itself in India with the overpriced Kushaq? Simply 'not' clever

Unique electric motorcycle concept aims to breach 400 km/h: Meet WMC250EV

Maruti Suzuki expands subscription service to four more cities: Swift at Rs 14,176 per month

2021 Ford Ecosport facelift spied testing in India: Updated looks, more features likely

Skoda Kushaq finally hits the streets: Creta, Seltos rival launched at Rs 10.5 lakh

Mandate for dual airbags in existing vehicles pushed to December 2021

2021 Skoda Kushaq India Launch LIVE: Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV's expected price, specs, features, variants

2021 MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo grabs fourth win of season at TT Assen

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to take dominant Styrian GP win for Red Bull

2021 BMW R 1250 GS unofficial bookings open: Token amount, expected price, all details

2021 MotoGP: Viñales beats Quartararo to take pole at Assen

2,85,520 Tesla vehicles “recalled” in China due to faulty active cruise control: Model 3 and Y affected 

Upto Rs 28,000 price cut on Hero Electric Nyx, Photon & more due to FAME II revision

Electric car, bike sales to get a boost as FAME-II scheme extended

Bajaj Freerider name trademarked: Upcoming premium electric bike or something else?

Mahindra XUV700 to get “Auto Booster Headlamps”: Speed-sensitive automatic boost

