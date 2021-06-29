Skoda aims to sell 30,000 cars in 2021, with Kushaq contributing 70% of sales

The Kushaq, priced Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.6 lakh, ex-showroom, is the first all-new product under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 Project announced in 2018.

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Auto India, which sold 4,693 cars in the January-May period, hopes to sell almost five times that number in the remainder of the calendar year, helped by the Kushaq SUV that it launched on Monday. “We aim to sell a total of 30,000 units in 2021,” Zac Hollis, brand director, Skoda Auto India, told FE on the side-lines of the Kushaq launch. “Of these, 70-80% sales are expected to come from one model, the Kushaq.” The Kushaq is Skoda’s entry into the midsize SUV segment, which SIAM classifies as vehicles longer than 4 metres but shorter than 4.4, and costing under Rs 20 lakh. The segment is currently dominated by Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

In FY21, according to SIAM, 3,20,876 midsize UVs (SUVs plus MUVs) were sold in India, almost a third of the total UV sales in the country. To reach the 30,000-unit sales mark in 2021, Skoda is expanding its network to tier-2 and tier-3 cities. “We currently have 120 sales touchpoints in 85 cities, and plan to expand to 150 touchpoints by the end of 2021,” Hollis said.

The Czech carmaker is also offering a four-year/ one-lakh kilometre warranty as standard with the Kushaq, which, Hollis said, is the best in segment. In the midsize SUV segment, diesel variants outsell petrol. The Kushaq, however, is available only in petrol. Hollis said buyers who have experienced the TSI petrol technology may not seek diesel when “our petrol engines offer an optimum combination of performance, efficiency, refinement and output”.

The Kushaq, priced Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.6 lakh, ex-showroom, is the first all-new product under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 Project announced in 2018. Volkswagen said it would invest one billion euros between 2019 and 2021 as part of its strategy to enhance its presence in India, which will be led by group firm Skoda Auto.

Customer deliveries of the Kushaq will start on July 12.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.