Sixth-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class – Top 5 things to know

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class India launch is scheduled to take place next year and here are 5 things to know about the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Mercedes has unveiled the sixth-gen E-Class saloon globally, which will make it to India during the second half of 2024. The new E-Class will go on sale in global markets in a few months, competing with other saloons in its class from Audi and BMW.

Like its predecessors, the upcoming E-Class will be available in multiple body forms, however, here are the top 5 things to know about the India-bound Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Platform and design

The upcoming E-Class will be based on a modified Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform, which is lighter and more rigid than the fifth-gen car. The new E-Class will also be larger than the outgoing model, offering more interior space.

In terms of design, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is styled similarly to the smaller C-Class and the larger S-Class sedans. The new sedan gets a larger grille with an optional choice to illuminate it, a longer bonnet than its predecessor, and redesigned headlights. Overall, the E-Class retains its signature styling, but with modern touches.

Interior and features

Inside, the new E-Class gets a completely reworked cabin with better comfort and upmarket materials. Mercedes wants the new E-Class to grow into a more premium offering than ever before.

The E-Class gets a floating 14.4-inch portrait-style infotainment display, a 12.3-inch instrument console, smartphone connectivity, and a host of other features. The new model also gets Level 4 autonomous tech previously seen in the S-Class.

Engine and gearbox specifications

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be the last of its kind to be powered by an internal combustion engine. The sedan will be powered by four and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines initially with output ranging from 195 to 370bhp, mated to a 9-speed automatic.

All engine options will feature a mild hybrid system, however, there will also be a plug-in hybrid option with the new E-Class for select markets. It will be interesting to see if that makes it to India.

Body styles

In India, the E-Class is known primarily for its four-door sedan style, however, globally Mercedes offers the E-Class in various other styles. This includes the E-Class Wagon, which is popular in many global markets, and there will be an All-Terrain version as well. One body style Mercedes will skip is the convertible version, as it will come under a new nomenclature, alongside other cabriolets from Mercedes.

India launch and competition

Mercedes-Benz will launch the E-Class in India during the second half of 2024, as a long-wheelbase version (LWB). The LWB platform is sold in two markets – China and India – while ours is the only LWB market with a right-hand drive.

When launched, the new Mercedes-Benz E-Clas will compete with the Audi A6 sedan and the BMW 5 Series, two of the E-Class’ longest-standing competitors in India.