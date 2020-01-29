Six Tata Group companies join hands to create EV ecosystem

The Tata Group is taking an integrated approach to electrification of the automobile industry, and it is not stopping at manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) alone. In what is being seen as its biggest push for clean mobility, six Tata Group companies have come together to create an ecosystem for electric vehicles from the manufacturing of EV batteries, cells, components to creating charging facilities. Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Croma, Tata Auto Components, and Tata Motors Finance will work together to give a push to not just the manufacture of EV batteries, cells and auto parts but also the adoption of EVs by building charging points. India accounts for seven of the world’s ten cities with the worst air quality.

Consequently, the government has been nudging the auto industry to move towards cleaner fuel options. And with this move, the Tata Group is setting a precedent of sorts and demonstrating its commitment to clean mobility. N Chandrasekaran, chairman of the Tata Sons, said at the launch of Nexon EV that the shift to EV is not just about selling more cars, but it’s about the ecosystem. “We are coming out with one such ecosystem — Tata Universe, where our group companies have worked hard over the last 18 months to provide the entire gamut of services under the EV platform”.

The event was also attended by the patriarch Ratan Tata.“We are coming out with four more EVs — two SUVs, one Hatchback and One Sedan — over the next 24 months. With the ecosystem in place, this is going to be much faster compared to the last 18 months,” Chandrasekran said.

In a bid to push EV adoption, Tata Power will set up 300 charging facilities by March 31, 2020, and take it further to 650 plus charging facilities by FY21. “All the public chargers will be fast chargers. We are also providing the captive home installations for Nexon EV battery chargers,” Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power, said. The battery pack for Nexon EV has been provided by Tata Auto Components, Tata Power will provide the battery charging facilities and captive charger installations at the customers’ home. Tata Chemicals has tied up with components company to manufacture the battery cells and the battery recycling plant at Dholera at an initial investment of `800 crore, while Croma will provide the store-in-store experience facilities with test drive options.

Tata Motors, which sold close to 700 EV (Tigor) till December quarter of 2019, expects the Nexon EV, which is priced at a 25% premium to the conventional CUV but comes at a marked discount to other EVs of peers to see a good pick up. The average price of peers’ EV comes to around `21 lakh. The prices are expected to come down further after Tata Chemicals will start manufacturing the battery cells, the company believes. “Our localised content has helped us to price our vehicles at prices close to automatic CUVs, which could not be done by the peers due to high import duties they have to pay,” Shailesh Chandra, president, Electric Vehicle and Corporate Strategy at Tata Motors, said. “At a price of `13.99 lakh, the Nexon EV comes packed with premium cabin experience. The IRA interconnect options, infotainment, safety features and the leatherite upholstery, these are a sell-out option for customers at this price point. We won’t be surprised if the quarterly sales double if the current growth trend continues,” said Chandra.