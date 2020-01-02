Six stunning action cars and bikes featured in James Bond starrer No Time to Die!

'Bond In Motion' at the London Film Museum, in association with EON Productions has on display over 100 individual original items from the James Bond series of films including concept drawings, storyboards, scripts, model miniatures and more. The most interesting part is that full-size cars, boats, and motorbikes used in the movies are also being showcased. Now going into the details as to what all is on display at the London Film Museum under the Bond in Motion section, well, there is a lot for the car and bike fanatics. To start with, there is James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 stunt replica with damage and bullet hits along with Bond's Aston Martin V8.

Moreover, you will also find James Bond’s Land Rover Series III from Jamaica. Ash’s New Land Rover Defender 110 with continuity damage from Norway sequence is also on display to give you a real-time feel of the movie. The two-wheeler enthusiasts won't be disappointed as well, as on display, there is Primo’s Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE as seen in Matera, Italy along with Nomi’s Royal Alloy GT125 scooter from Jamaica. No Time To Die that is set to hit screens on 8th April, 2020 is Chris Corbould’s 15th James Bond film and his 9th as Special Effects Supervisor.

Commenting on the movie, Lee Morrison, Stunt Coordinator says that he is the No Time To Die Stunt Coordinator, responsible for a team of 100 professional stunt people. It’s his fifth Bond film, and the stunts get bigger and more ambitious every time. He adds that all the vehicles we used in the film performed brilliantly. His team knew that they wanted to achieve something off-road and the New Defender didn’t disappoint. He and his team put the vehicles through the most extreme conditions in a chase sequence, and they were unstoppable.

Mark Higgins, Stunt Driver said that he drove the DB5s in No Time To Die. Eight stunt replica cars were designed and built for the film, they all had a role to play in different configurations and were fantastic and rewarding to drive, it’s a very special car. He and the team filmed in Italy for seven weeks in the summer. Matera is an incredible city and a challenging environment at the same time, for a car chase with its narrow cobbled streets, low grip and lots of people around. No Time To Die is Mark's fourth Bond film and he says that it was a great job to work on and he can't wait to see the finished sequence in April.