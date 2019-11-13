Six Indian cars that are sporty and fun to drive but don’t cost a bomb! Maruti Swift to Volkswagen Polo

In a world that is obsessed with fuel economy, there are a few drivers who do enjoy a good drive on occasion. While Porsches and AMGs are out of the budget for most people, in India value for money is one of the main draws for a buyer looking for something that stylish, economical and practical for every day use, but some like to go one above by looking for a product that ticks all those boxes in addition to offering a good driving experience with exciting driving dynamics. Here are seven cars that you should consider if you’re looking for such a vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki Swift



The Swift has been known around the world to be a great driver’s car. The chassis dynamics and the setup of the Swift is one of the main reasons that have set it apart from the rest. The one I personally love to drive is the petrol manual. The 1.2-litre K-series motor mated to a friendly 5-speed manual is a joy to push, especially through the corner. While the engine may not offer much power, but the lightweight construction and the setup of the suspension are sublime and very sportscar-like. However, one gripe I do have about the car from the factory that it comes with Bridgestone Ecopia tyres which offer little grip in favour of fuel economy. If I had to change something on the Swift, it would be a new set of tyres. Yes, it may sacrifice on fuel savings, but it is well worth the expense.

Tata Tigor and Tiago JTP



The Tata JTP twins are the smallest performance cars you can buy today. Co-developed with Jayem Automotive, an Indian company renowned in the racing circuit in India, the Tiago and Tigor JTP are undoubtedly some fun machines to drive, especially if you can find a good stretch of tarmac through the twisties. The JTP twins come with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine equipped with a massive turbo. Power output in both cars stand at 112hp with 115Nm of torque sent to the front wheels. Additionally, the firmer suspension setup allows both the Tigor and Tiago better through the corners making them so much fun to drive.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis



Ok, before you close this page and render me obtuse, just hear me out for a second. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is not something that has been believed to be a good drivers car. However, the dynamics of the vehicle is extremely similar to the Swift. Both are based on the Heartech platform which makes them lightweight, both come with the same petrol engine and the manual options is the one to go for, the steering is light and the small wheelbase makes turning the Ignis a pretty easy affair. However, should the Ignis come with a set of wider tyres that offer better grip and marginally lower ride height to bring down the centre of gravity, the Ignis would be such a pocket rocket that I feel it could be just as if not more fun to drive than the Swift.

Volkswagen Polo GT TSI



The Volkswagen Polo is renowned to be a good driver’s car. Volkswagen has been using the Polo for a lot of it motorsport endeavours and rightfully, winning in nearly every championship title. The Indian National Rally Championship which used to see a majority of entries being consisting of Gypsies, now a significant chunk of the entries are rally-spec Polos. While the rally-spec Polo is not the best for everyday use even it may be road legal, the closest you can get to the most driver-centric Polo on the market is the Polo GT TSI. With a 103hp on tap mated to the smoothest and quickest shifting automatic transmission – the 7-speed DSG, the Polo GT TSI is quick and quite fun to drive.

Mahindra Thar



Not all driver’s cars were created equal, nor are all driving enthusiasts are equal. Some prefer to hit the off-road trails rather than hill-climb or the racetrack. For the folks who love a bit of off-roading and are looking for a proper 4X4 that doesn’t delve too much into your savings, then the Mahindra Thar is the best no-nonsense off-roader or SUV you can buy. The high ground-clearance, the big off-road tyres and the old-fashioned mechanicals are an off-roaders delight. Which is why most off-road enthusiasts love the Thar. However, at the 2020 Auto Expo, Mahindra will introduce the all-new generation Thar which is said to be easier to live with offering more features and creature comforts. We can’t wait to get our hands on the new one.

Honda Civic



I’ll admit the new Honda Civic is not really “affordable”, but is a great car to drive. Yes, it costs over Rs 20 lakh but in front of the Porsche 718, it is quite a bargain. One more thing I will concede is that yes, the petrol comes with a CVT and the diesel is the one with the manual so that doesn’t seem very “Driver’s car” like. But if you look at it this way, the Civic looks the part, it handles well, and the diesel engine although could use more power, especially at the low end of the rev-band, it is extremely efficient. In addition to being extremely comfortable and well equipped, the Civic is a quite a practical car and that short-throw shifter on manual transmission feels just so good, gear changing has never been so satisfying before. Probably a petrol manual would have made it more fun to drive and more affordable, but the diesel is what will have to do for now.