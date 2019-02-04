‘Singh is King’ in real life: The man who matches his turban color to Rolls Royce cars!

There is a reason for the phrase ‘Singh is King’ and the British Sikh billionaire, Reuben Singh, CEO of AlldayPA, and founder of Miss Attitude, just proved the same in the most royal way you can imagine. After receiving a racial comment on his turban being called a bandage, Mr. Singh challenged the Englishman that he can match his daily turbans to an entire fleet of Rolls Royce cars, and that is exactly what he did for a week.

He arrived in a different Rolls Royce matching his turban for an entire week and we don’t think someone has actually won a challenge like this in such a royal manner. Reuben Singh is also called as the 'British Bill Gates' and it’s easy to imagine why he is called so.

He started working at the age of 17 when he invested his own clothing line ‘Miss Attitude’, where he worked night and day to make his dream come true of building an empire for himself. The brand was pretty popular back in the 90s, and gave a push he needed to start his life as a big scale businessman. Soon after he was on the business trajectory he wanted, but later in time he was forced to sell out his debt-laden business to American financier Gary Klesch in 2007. Many would have bet as that’s the end for him, but he again made it back in the buisness-all guns blazing!

He is currently a very successful figure in the business industry and heads AlldayPA as the CEO.

