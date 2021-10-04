Simplified: Tata Punch variant-wise features and customization packs

Bookings for the Tata Punch are already open, with four trims and three customization packs at disposal. The sub-compact SUV can be booked either online or via showroom for Rs. 21,000

By:October 4, 2021 6:16 PM

 

Tata Motor has today unveiled the Punch in the Indian market. The sub-compact SUV is designed for consumers who need a more affordable substitute to compact SUVs. Interestingly, the Punch seems to have the right amount of street presence and off-road credentials. The ground clearance stands at 187 mm, and it can wade through water levels as high as 370 mm. The variant line-up of the Punch includes four variants – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. In addition, there are three customization packs – Rhythm Pack, Dazzle Pack, and IRA Pack. But what do these trim levels and customization packs bring to your plate? Well, read on to find out.

Tata Punch Pure

The Pure variant is the entry-level grade on the Punch. It does come with a handful of features, namely front power windows, air conditioning with heater, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, LED turn indicators, 90-degree opening doors, brake sway control, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, dual-front airbags, and power steering.

Tata Punch Adventure

In addition to the features available on the Pure grade, Adventure trim comes with some added extras. The list includes – 4-inch display for the infotainment unit, four speakers, USB charging ports, all-four power windows, steering-mounted audio controls, power adjustable ORVMs, remote locking with flip key, wheel covers, body-painted ORVMs, and follow-me function for the headlamps.

Tata Punch Accomplished

Over and above the features of Pure and Adventure trims, Accomplished variant further gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility. Furthermore, it gets two tweeters, reverse parking camera, front fog lights, LED tail lamps, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat, an engine start-stop button, and 15-inch hyper-style wheels. The Accomplished variant will also be available with an automatic gearbox, which comes with Traction Pro mode.

Tata Punch Creative

The range-topping trim of the Punch comes loaded to the gills, and it is available with both manual and automatic transmission choices. Besides, it gets projector headlamps, roof rails, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, LED DRLs, 7-inch LCD for instrument console, cooled glovebox, automatic climate control, power-folding ORVM, rear defogger with washer & wiper, puddle lamps, rear-seat armrest, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

Tata Punch Interior

Moving over to the customization packs, there are three of them – Rhythm, Dazzle, and IRA. Let’s take a look at them.

Rhythm Pack

The Rhythm pack is available in the Pure and Adventure trims only. If bought with the Pure variant, it gets you a 4-inch display for the infotainment unit with four speakers and steering-mounted audio controls. In the higher Adventure grade, Rhythm pack includes a more advanced 7-inch touchscreen unit from Harman, along with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, two tweeters, and a rear parking camera.

Dazzle Pack

The Dazzle pack can only be ordered with the Accomplished trim. It adds 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, and blackened A-pillars over the existing feature list of the Accomplished variant.

IRA Pack

Exclusively available for the Creative trim buyers, it gets the IRA connected car tech on board, which isn’t available as standard fitment on any trim.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Simplified: Tata Punch variant-wise features and customization packs

Simplified: Tata Punch variant-wise features and customization packs

Honda 2Wheelers achieves 5 Crore sales milestone in India: Details

Honda 2Wheelers achieves 5 Crore sales milestone in India: Details

Jaguar F-Pace SVR deliveries commence today: Does 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds

Jaguar F-Pace SVR deliveries commence today: Does 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds

Skoda Rapid Matte Limited Edition launched at Rs 11.99 lakh: Gets these cosmetic upgrades

Skoda Rapid Matte Limited Edition launched at Rs 11.99 lakh: Gets these cosmetic upgrades

Tata Punch Breaks Cover: SUV, crossover or hatchback

Tata Punch Breaks Cover: SUV, crossover or hatchback

MG Motor India records 28% YoY growth in sales: ZS EV gets 600 plus bookings in a month

MG Motor India records 28% YoY growth in sales: ZS EV gets 600 plus bookings in a month

September 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports 6% growth with over 3.47 lakh units sold

September 2021 bike, scooter sales: TVS reports 6% growth with over 3.47 lakh units sold

Kia India sells 14,441 cars in September 2021: Seltos becomes the best-selling SUV in the country

Kia India sells 14,441 cars in September 2021: Seltos becomes the best-selling SUV in the country

Semiconductor shortage grips Hyundai: Sales fall by 34.2% in September on YoY basis

Semiconductor shortage grips Hyundai: Sales fall by 34.2% in September on YoY basis

Locally made Mercedes-Benz S-Class launch on October 7: What to expect

Locally made Mercedes-Benz S-Class launch on October 7: What to expect

Nissan Magnite bookings cross 65,000 mark: Company posts 261% YoY growth in September

Nissan Magnite bookings cross 65,000 mark: Company posts 261% YoY growth in September

New KTM RC 125 officially teased ahead of its launch in India: What to expect?

New KTM RC 125 officially teased ahead of its launch in India: What to expect?

2021 Qatar GP confirmed to fill in for cancelled Australian GP: What to expect

2021 Qatar GP confirmed to fill in for cancelled Australian GP: What to expect

Goodyear develops spherical tyre concept for Citreon's Autonomous Mobility Vision

Goodyear develops spherical tyre concept for Citreon's Autonomous Mobility Vision

Maruti Suzuki records 57% drop in sales on YoY basis: Electric component shortage affects production

Maruti Suzuki records 57% drop in sales on YoY basis: Electric component shortage affects production

More Powerful Hero Xpulse 200 4V officially teased: Launch soon

More Powerful Hero Xpulse 200 4V officially teased: Launch soon

Hero Pleasure Plus, Maestro Edge, Destini 125’s price hiked: New prices

Hero Pleasure Plus, Maestro Edge, Destini 125’s price hiked: New prices

Kia India appoints Tae-Jin Park as Managing Director and CEO

Kia India appoints Tae-Jin Park as Managing Director and CEO

2022 Honda Civic unveiled in China as Integra: Will it be coming to India?

2022 Honda Civic unveiled in China as Integra: Will it be coming to India?

Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Price, Specs Compared

Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar vs MG Hector Plus: Price, Specs Compared