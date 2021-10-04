Simplified: Tata Punch variant-wise features and customization packs

Bookings for the Tata Punch are already open, with four trims and three customization packs at disposal. The sub-compact SUV can be booked either online or via showroom for Rs. 21,000

Tata Motor has today unveiled the Punch in the Indian market. The sub-compact SUV is designed for consumers who need a more affordable substitute to compact SUVs. Interestingly, the Punch seems to have the right amount of street presence and off-road credentials. The ground clearance stands at 187 mm, and it can wade through water levels as high as 370 mm. The variant line-up of the Punch includes four variants – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. In addition, there are three customization packs – Rhythm Pack, Dazzle Pack, and IRA Pack. But what do these trim levels and customization packs bring to your plate? Well, read on to find out.

Tata Punch Pure

The Pure variant is the entry-level grade on the Punch. It does come with a handful of features, namely front power windows, air conditioning with heater, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, LED turn indicators, 90-degree opening doors, brake sway control, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, dual-front airbags, and power steering.

Tata Punch Adventure

In addition to the features available on the Pure grade, Adventure trim comes with some added extras. The list includes – 4-inch display for the infotainment unit, four speakers, USB charging ports, all-four power windows, steering-mounted audio controls, power adjustable ORVMs, remote locking with flip key, wheel covers, body-painted ORVMs, and follow-me function for the headlamps.

Tata Punch Accomplished

Over and above the features of Pure and Adventure trims, Accomplished variant further gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility. Furthermore, it gets two tweeters, reverse parking camera, front fog lights, LED tail lamps, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat, an engine start-stop button, and 15-inch hyper-style wheels. The Accomplished variant will also be available with an automatic gearbox, which comes with Traction Pro mode.

Tata Punch Creative

The range-topping trim of the Punch comes loaded to the gills, and it is available with both manual and automatic transmission choices. Besides, it gets projector headlamps, roof rails, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, LED DRLs, 7-inch LCD for instrument console, cooled glovebox, automatic climate control, power-folding ORVM, rear defogger with washer & wiper, puddle lamps, rear-seat armrest, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob.

Moving over to the customization packs, there are three of them – Rhythm, Dazzle, and IRA. Let’s take a look at them.

Rhythm Pack

The Rhythm pack is available in the Pure and Adventure trims only. If bought with the Pure variant, it gets you a 4-inch display for the infotainment unit with four speakers and steering-mounted audio controls. In the higher Adventure grade, Rhythm pack includes a more advanced 7-inch touchscreen unit from Harman, along with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, two tweeters, and a rear parking camera.

Dazzle Pack

The Dazzle pack can only be ordered with the Accomplished trim. It adds 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, and blackened A-pillars over the existing feature list of the Accomplished variant.

IRA Pack

Exclusively available for the Creative trim buyers, it gets the IRA connected car tech on board, which isn’t available as standard fitment on any trim.

