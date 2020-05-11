Simple tips to keep your car and bike’s tyres from flat spotting during lockdown

As your beloved car or bike remains untouched and unloved, some components may begin to wear. Maxxis Tyres has released a few key tips that will help you avoid flat-spotting your tyres as your vehicle remains stationary for a long period of time.

Since March 24, 2020, India went under a national lockdown in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. This forced everyone to remain in their homes, and also work from home leaving their vehicles untouched. Leaving your vehicle stationary for too long can have adverse effects on it and its components, especially the tyres on which the entire weight of the vehicle is resting on. Left in one place for too long, your tyres will begin to deflate day by day that would result in flat spots on the tyre tread. This would be noticeable when you begin to drive and you notice vibrations from the wheels.

In order to prevent such a scenario, Maxxis Tyres has provided four simple tips that will help you maintain the longevity of the tyres on your four or two-wheeled vehicle during the lockdown period.

– While over-inflating tyre results in reduced grip, but, Maxxis recommends over-inflating your tyres during the lockdown period as it will help reduce the risk of flat-spotting your tyres. But be careful not to go over the limit recommended by the manufacturer. Once normally is resumed, maintain the recommended pressure of the vehicle to bring back your tyres to deliver optimum grip.

– If you’re unable to over-inflate your tyres, try to keep your two-wheeler on the main stand so that the tyres do not touch the ground and the weight of the vehicle is not entirely being taken by the rubber. This will help minimise the chance of flat-spotting. For a four-wheeler, either a quick spin driving or simply pushing the vehicle back-and-forth any more than 10 metres should help avoid flat spots on your tyres. If you have a set of jack stands on which you can elevate your car, it would be most ideal.

– While it may not be available to all, but if possible, try parking your vehicle in a covered area or a place where the tyres do not come in direct contact with the sun rays. This will help maintain some of the tyre’s rubber compound’s longevity and integrity.

– If you have time to spare, try cleaning your tyres and dressing them to protect it from road grime, or UV light which could affect the integrity of the rubber compound. Inspect the tread for debris and try and remove any stones or chips that may be stuck between the tread blocks. Also, don’t forget to check the tread depth of your tyres while you’re at it.

These tips are key to keeping your vehicle’s health in check during the lockdown. However, we believe personal health is the top priority. Before venturing out to perform these tips, make sure you are healthy, well equipped with PPE kits and it is safe to do so in your vicinity ad perform these steps only if absolutely necessary.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.