Simple tips to keep your car and bike’s tyres from flat spotting during lockdown

As your beloved car or bike remains untouched and unloved, some components may begin to wear. Maxxis Tyres has released a few key tips that will help you avoid flat-spotting your tyres as your vehicle remains stationary for a long period of time.

By:Published: May 11, 2020 5:46:59 PM

Since March 24, 2020, India went under a national lockdown in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. This forced everyone to remain in their homes, and also work from home leaving their vehicles untouched. Leaving your vehicle stationary for too long can have adverse effects on it and its components, especially the tyres on which the entire weight of the vehicle is resting on. Left in one place for too long, your tyres will begin to deflate day by day that would result in flat spots on the tyre tread. This would be noticeable when you begin to drive and you notice vibrations from the wheels.

In order to prevent such a scenario, Maxxis Tyres has provided four simple tips that will help you maintain the longevity of the tyres on your four or two-wheeled vehicle during the lockdown period.

– While over-inflating tyre results in reduced grip, but, Maxxis recommends over-inflating your tyres during the lockdown period as it will help reduce the risk of flat-spotting your tyres. But be careful not to go over the limit recommended by the manufacturer. Once normally is resumed, maintain the recommended pressure of the vehicle to bring back your tyres to deliver optimum grip.

– If you’re unable to over-inflate your tyres, try to keep your two-wheeler on the main stand so that the tyres do not touch the ground and the weight of the vehicle is not entirely being taken by the rubber. This will help minimise the chance of flat-spotting. For a four-wheeler, either a quick spin driving or simply pushing the vehicle back-and-forth any more than 10 metres should help avoid flat spots on your tyres. If you have a set of jack stands on which you can elevate your car, it would be most ideal.

– While it may not be available to all, but if possible, try parking your vehicle in a covered area or a place where the tyres do not come in direct contact with the sun rays. This will help maintain some of the tyre’s rubber compound’s longevity and integrity.

– If you have time to spare, try cleaning your tyres and dressing them to protect it from road grime, or UV light which could affect the integrity of the rubber compound. Inspect the tread for debris and try and remove any stones or chips that may be stuck between the tread blocks. Also, don’t forget to check the tread depth of your tyres while you’re at it.

These tips are key to keeping your vehicle’s health in check during the lockdown. However, we believe personal health is the top priority. Before venturing out to perform these tips, make sure you are healthy, well equipped with PPE kits and it is safe to do so in your vicinity ad perform these steps only if absolutely necessary.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

'Buy Now Pay Later' for Renault cars: Online services on offer, dealerships reopen

'Buy Now Pay Later' for Renault cars: Online services on offer, dealerships reopen

Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Edition launched with 110hp: Priced from Rs 7.9 lakh

Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Edition launched with 110hp: Priced from Rs 7.9 lakh

How to book a car during lockdown: Hyundai Creta, Vitara Brezza, Honda Amaze & more available online

How to book a car during lockdown: Hyundai Creta, Vitara Brezza, Honda Amaze & more available online

Scrapped Yamaha FZ converted into an all-electric bike at a shocking price: Here's how!

Scrapped Yamaha FZ converted into an all-electric bike at a shocking price: Here's how!

Book your next Audi using Augmented Reality from home: 10 step process explained

Book your next Audi using Augmented Reality from home: 10 step process explained

Okinawa starts partial production in lockdown with new Covid-19 safety rules

Okinawa starts partial production in lockdown with new Covid-19 safety rules

Affordable BS6 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh: Maruti WagonR, Alto 800, Aura and more

Affordable BS6 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh: Maruti WagonR, Alto 800, Aura and more

BS6 Vespa Elegante 149 specs, features revealed: Engine gets smaller but for a clever reason!

BS6 Vespa Elegante 149 specs, features revealed: Engine gets smaller but for a clever reason!

Indian SUVs, MPVs, sedans with best legroom between Rs 10-15 lakh

Indian SUVs, MPVs, sedans with best legroom between Rs 10-15 lakh

Production-ready 2020 Mahindra Thar spotted: Next-gen BS6 Thar launch soon

Production-ready 2020 Mahindra Thar spotted: Next-gen BS6 Thar launch soon

India's most fuel efficient bike, Hero HF Deluxe now costlier by this much

India's most fuel efficient bike, Hero HF Deluxe now costlier by this much

Shocking! This cheap Chinese copy of Yamaha R15 sold in Pakistan is an absolute Monday-Blues killer

Shocking! This cheap Chinese copy of Yamaha R15 sold in Pakistan is an absolute Monday-Blues killer

Mahindra launches 'Own Online': Digital solution for contactless vehicle sales

Mahindra launches 'Own Online': Digital solution for contactless vehicle sales

Hero Destini 125 prices increase: Access rival now costlier by this much

Hero Destini 125 prices increase: Access rival now costlier by this much

Hero MotoCorp restarts selling bikes, scooters via 1,500+ outlets: 10,000 units sold already amid lockdown

Hero MotoCorp restarts selling bikes, scooters via 1,500+ outlets: 10,000 units sold already amid lockdown

Hero Passion Pro BS6 prices increase: Costlier by this much

Hero Passion Pro BS6 prices increase: Costlier by this much

Hero Maestro Edge 125 price hiked: Activa 125 rival now costs this much

Hero Maestro Edge 125 price hiked: Activa 125 rival now costs this much

Mahindra Electric elevates Mahesh Babu as Managing Director and CEO

Mahindra Electric elevates Mahesh Babu as Managing Director and CEO

Covid-19 lockdown: Jawa dealerships reopen with these directives, doorstep deliveries & more on offer

Covid-19 lockdown: Jawa dealerships reopen with these directives, doorstep deliveries & more on offer

Video: 2020 Jeep Wrangler violently flips during crash test. Removable doors, roof cause for concern

Video: 2020 Jeep Wrangler violently flips during crash test. Removable doors, roof cause for concern