Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Car Collection

Here is the combined car collection of ‘to be’ Bollywood newlyweds, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Bollywood heartthrobs Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumoured to be tying the knot in Rajasthan. As the country waits for their wedding images, let us take a look at the car collection of the popular bollywood couple.

Siddharth Malhotra – Land Rover Range Rover Vogue SE

Siddharth owns a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue SE priced around Rs. 2.50 crore. It is the previous-generation version of the flagship Land Rover SUV with a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine that produces 335 bhp of peak power and 740 Nm of peak torque.

Kiara Advani – Audi A8L

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani owns a range-topping Audi A8L priced at Rs. 1.61 crore. It is rumoured to have been given by Audi India to the actress. The luxury sedan is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine and the one owned by Kiara is in a dark blue shade.

Siddharth Malhotra – Mercedes-Benz ML 350

The Mercedes-Benz ML 350 is said to be the first luxury car owned by Siddharth Malhotra after achieving stardom. In its current generation, the ML 350 has been renamed as the Mercedes-Benz GLE. Siddharth’s black-coloured ML 350 has an all-wheel-drive system and is draws power from a 3.0-litre V6 diesel cranking up 258 bhp of peak power and 619 Nm of peak torque.

Kiara Advani – Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Kiara Advani has been spotted multiple times in a white-coloured Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which is touted to be one of the best midsize luxury sedans in India. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is priced around Rs. 87 lakh and draws power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 192 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque.

Siddharth Malhotra- Audi Q5

Recently, Siddharth Malhotra posted a picture with a new Audi Q5 on his instagram account The luxury SUV costs between Rs 61.51 lakh and Rs 67.31 lakh in India.

Kiara Advani- BMW X5

The only SUV in her collection is a black BMW X5 priced around Rs. 98 lakh that she used in the early phase of her career. Kiara’s BMW X5 is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder that churns out 261 bhp of peak power and 620 Nm of torque.