SIAM seeks registration of BS4 vehicles till March 31: All you need to know

According to the federation, BS-VI vehicle supply is also affected due to the virus outbreak in China and an already difficult transition becomes all the more difficult due to unexpected situations unfolding all around.

Image: Reuters

Automotive industry apex body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday said it has filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking directions to ensure that sale and/or registration of BS-IV vehicles are allowed till the cut-off date of March 31. SIAM president Rajan Wadhera, in a statement, said some state governments have recently issued circulars directing that no applications for registration of BS-IV vehicles would be accepted on or after a certain date, much earlier than March 31 deadline. The cut-off dates in various states range from February 29 to March 25, though BS-VI emission compliance is mandated from April 1.

These circulars have put customers, dealers and vehicle manufacturers in severe discomfort, as each of them are racing against time to exhaust the BS-IV stocks lying with the dealers. The SC had earlier directed that no BS-IV vehicle will be sold or registered from April 1. A few days ago, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) expressed serious concerns over inventory pile-up across segments with dealers.

It said 2W inventory of BS-IV vehicles continues to be a serious concern for FADA. With the apex court not considering our application for sale extension for BS-IV, the federation seriously urges 2W OEMs to handhold the dealers for 100% liquidation of their BS-IV stocks. A recent FADA survey revealed that a large number of 2W dealers will not be able to fully liquidate their BS-IV inventory and received inadequate support from their OEMs for 100% liquidation of the stock.

While the average inventory for the passenger vehicle (PV) segment ranges from 10-12 days and that of 2W ranges from 20-25 days, the average inventory for commercial vehicle (CV) ranges from 10-15 days, the FADA said. With regards to PV and CV segments, the overall inventory has been at a reasonable level, but the challenge remains in slow moving, non-popular models as dealers look for adequate OEM support for liquidation of the same in March.

FADA has already advocated return of unsold BS-IV stocks and will pursue this for its members, if the need arises, as many dealers will be unable to sustain such losses, it said.

On its March outlook, FADA said with banks and NBFCs getting into a cautious mode with regards to financing BS-IV stocks and many regional transport offices (RTOs) across the country prescribing their own cut-off dates for permanent registration, retails of 100% of dealer inventory of BS-IV stocks continue to be a challenge.

Dealers are now facing a new challenge with coronavirus cases being detected in India and alarming drop in customer walk-ins in auto showrooms. The overall uncertainty of the situation due to coronavirus and the huge drops in the share markets further contribute to the already weakened sentiments as purchase decisions are getting postponed, FADA pointed out.

According to the federation, BS-VI vehicle supply is also affected due to the virus outbreak in China and an already difficult transition becomes all the more difficult due to unexpected situations unfolding all around. Due to this, the outlook for March is negative. FADA would once again seriously urge the government for a relief package with temporary reduction in GST till stability returns and a financially attractive scrappage policy, which will not just reduce pollution on roads of older vehicles, but will also help in reviving CV sales — currently the worst-hit segment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.