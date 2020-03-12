SIAM says Coronavirus to hamper production across all segments, here’s why

Companies such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor and Hero MotoCorp have already said that they will face supply chain problems due to the virus outbreak and have even announced disruptions in their production last month.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has on Wednesday officially said that the outbreak of coronavirus will hit production of Indian automakers in a big way. The disruption in availability of auto parts are likely to critically hamper production across all segments, namely passenger vehicles (PV), commercial vehicles (CV), three-wheelers (3W), two-wheelers (2W) and gravely affecting electric vehicles (EVs), said Rajan Wadhera, president, SIAM. This will be the first time that the apex body of Indian automotive industry has publicly acknowledged the impact of the virus.

In a statement, Wadhera said that many automakers in India import about 10% of their raw materials from China. Companies such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor and Hero MotoCorp have already said that they will face supply chain problems due to the virus outbreak and have even announced disruptions in their production last month. According to Wadhera, with anticipation of the Chinese New Year, Indian auto industry had maintained inventory in the beginning of the year, but with the current lockdown in China, supply for BS-VI vehicles is likely to get impacted.

Manufacturers are exploring alternatives to fulfil the supply chain demands but that would also take a substantial amount of time to reach stable production scale as these components would need regulatory testing, Wadhera said. SIAM has been in touch with the Centre with specific recommendations on behalf of the auto industry and in this regard, industry is particularly thankful to the government for issuing a notification of Force Majeure for coronavirus and also 24×7 clearance of shipments at all customs formations, he added. As per SIAM data, for the period of April-January 2020 fiscal, the industry registered a degrowth of 13% to 22,8876,954 units (26,259,653) with PVs, CVs, 3-wheelers and 2-wheelers reported a degrowth of 12.98%, 25.80%, 4.66% and 12.66%, respectively.

Earlier, Icra’s analysis said that the domestic automotive industry is likely to be negatively impacted due to COVID-19 across China and neighbouring Southeast Asian countries. These countries play a critical role in the automotive supply chain and domestic OEMs source critical components and sub-components, including fuel injection pumps, EGR modules, electronic components and turbo chargers from these markets, which in turn directly or indirectly depend on China.

Since China accounts for 27% of India’s auto component imports, valued at $4.8 billion, India’s automotive supply chain could get disrupted if the manufacturing activities in China continue to remain impacted. The impact is estimated to be higher for high value-add and customised components, while commoditised products could shift to alternative suppliers. But high investments and gestation period involved in developing tooling remain the key prohibitive factor for an immediate shift to new suppliers.

Indian forging industry had said that it will see a possible impact over the fast spreading coronavirus. With China being the main supplier of auto components, the disruption caused by the coronavirus has hit the automotive industry’s supply chain, which in turn will hit the forging units, mostly SMEs. According to an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher, supply disruptions due to COVID-19 expected to be more profound from March and expected to continue in Q1FY21, even though OEMs are considering alternate sources. The virus impact will see short supply of components such as alloy wheels, sensors and plastic parts, which are expected to impact production in the next 2-3 months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.