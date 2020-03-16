SIAM requests BS4 car and bike registration till March 31, 2020

SIAM's move comes in at a time when the state governments have been issuing circulars to the RTOs to stop registration of BS4 models now.

Image used for representation

SIAM, the auto governing body in India has put out a request to the government. A few days ago, news came in that many states have banned their respective RTOs from registering BS4 vehicles from as early as February 28. Now, this seems like a harsh measure given that the sale cut-off date mandated by the Supreme Court was by March 31, 2020. No new BS4 vehicles will be registered from April 1, 2020. This decision by the state governments have put the dealers in a fix. SIAM has intervened and asked the honourable Supreme Court to take a note of this. The request says that dealers be allowed to sell their existing BS4 stocks till March 31, 2020.

While the Supreme Court’s verdict is awaited, Express Drives has learnt that most of the dealers have sold off their stock. Dealers left with slow-moving stock are offering huge discounts on the same. Most of the dealers have also resorted to registering these vehicles in their employees’ names, thereby rendering them effective for a second-hand car sale. Diesel models are being sought after since most of the makers like Renault and Maruti have ditched the sticky fuel altogether. While there were huge discounts on the diesel Brezza a few months ago, now there are none. Same is the case with the Duster diesel. Renault has introduced a new petrol version that is now BS6 compliant. A turbo petrol will be introduced later.

Two-wheeler makers have also been listing out the discounts on their websites. Makers like Hero and Honda too are part of this and some discounts even amount to Rs 13,000. Now, that’s a deal because the BS6 vehicles only pollute less but are essentially the same motorcycle or car. While driving or riding, the feel will only be a minuscule different. However, the prices are anywhere from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 more.

