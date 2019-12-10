SIAM urges petroleum ministry to provide BS-VI fuel ahead of the April 2020 deadline

The Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), on the sidelines of announcing last month's numbers said that the sales are still showing a negative trend. This was observed more on the commercial vehicle side while more passenger units have started rolling off the showoom floors compared to last month. SIAM says that the decline in sales is due to varied reasons. One is the transition phase from BS-IV to BS-VI wherein which the customers are still under the impression that there will be flash sales and huge discounts by automakers to clear inventories before the deadline. Fortunately, this time around the vehicle manufacturers are much better prepared than the 2017 phase. This means BS-IV stocks are being liquidated way ahead of the deadline. What's more, carmakers are rolling back the discounts and only a few select models now have offers on them.

SIAM says that another reason for the decline is the non-availability of BS-VI fuel throughout India. Currently, only Delhi-NCR gets BS-VI grade fuel. SIAM has urged the petroleum ministry to provide this fuel at a much earlier stage than what the regulations dictate. SIAM says that they have asked the government to facilitate the fuel by February 2020 instead of the April deadline. The governing body says that the government has been very attentive to problems faced by the industry and is keen on solving them too. It is then highly likely that BS-VI fuel should be available throughout India pretty soon.

The rural markets are what drives the sales growth and over there the buying sentiment is very slow. This is reflecting in the sales of two-wheelers as well as the commercial units. Manufacturers offering commercial vehicles are now adopting a made-to-order policy. This ensures that a stock pile-up doesn't happen at the dealer's end, thereby reducing inventory. Due to this, there are less discounts on offer as well and the profit margins stay intact in the long run.