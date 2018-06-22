Shocking video! Volvo XC70 rams into oncoming truck and driver still walks away

Time and again Volvo has proven it build one of the safest cars in the world and it's not just about embedding new safety technology on the board to prevent car crash but also building strong cars and SUVs that will take most of the impact during a collision and the passengers inside the vehicle suffer minimum damage. One such car crash video where the thankfully the driver has escaped unhurt in a huge frontal impact crash with a truck has gone viral.

The crash took place in Sarpsborg, Norway in April 2018 and a Volvo XC70 SUV is seen crashing into a truck due to negligent driving that almost killed him. The truck driver and the Volvo XC70 driver both remained unhurt in this collision. Media reports says that the Volvo car driver's license has been suspended for 3 months and was guilty of his fault.

Volvo has yet again lived up to its reputation for making the safest car in the world and this has been proved several times in real life car crashes. The Volvo car involved in the crash survived a frontal impact with a truck and was speeding at about 60 kmph. The driver was clearly distracted or sleepy and few reports also say he was looking at navigation and did not see his car jumping the lane and crashing into the truck. Driving a safe vehicle is not an excuse for not concentrating on driving. With all credits to Volvo to save his life, the driver was lucky here to survive and this sort of negligence should not be tolerated.

It did end well with no casualties but imagine what if a smaller or less structurally safe car had been on the Volvo's path. Then the story for sure would not have had this happy ending. Just a simple advice for everyone, please focus and concentrate of driving. It's not just your life at stake, be safe out there.