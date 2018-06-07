Shocking video shows keyless entry Mercedes being stolen within seconds: Here’s how to safeguard your car

A group of thieves took only about 26 seconds to break into and drive away with a Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Well, they didn't have to break the window or forcefully open the door. The task was much easier for them as the car's keyless entry and ignition system was fooled into believing that the original key fob was nearby. If you're a fan of keyless entry systems, you might want to look away from the following video. Stealing such a car is that easy if the thieves are smart enough to break in, and these ones clearly were.

The swift execution of the crime was done using a signal amplifier, which was used to send the key signal to a transmitter close to the car. Fooling the car into thinking the original key was being used, allowing it to be opened and the engine started.

The total of time of the thieves entering the property and driving away with the C-Class was only about 26 seconds. Makes you think that the old school key to unlock the door and start the ignition is much better, doesn't it?

How?

A keyless entry system is apparently a relatively uses very simple science. It constantly sends out a signal to let the car let you enter it. All that the thief has to do is to amplify that signal.

The downside, and perhaps the biggest downside, is that if you leave the still transmitting key close to your front door, any would-be thief can get into range of it. They can then hijack the signal to enter the car and happily drive away in your prized possession.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also read: Keyless entry can make it easier to steal your car and kill you as well! Here’s how

What to do? Use your fridge. Seriously.

Put your car keys in a metal box to suppress the signal. According to Drive Tribe’s resident car-tech expert Mike Fernie, storing your key in a fridge (or similar) will block the signal. There are also key pouches available that block the transmission as an effective measure to prevent thieves from hijacking your keys signal.