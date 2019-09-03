Shocking video! Man burns his Jeep for TikTok video in Gujarat, lands up in jail

You must have come across numerous TikTok videos in which people push themselves to do something bizarre or extra ordinary to gain popularity. Due to this, many people ended up losing their lives as well and if not, some have learnt a lesson for their lifetime. For this reason, TikTok was banned in India a few months back for sometime but later on, the ban was lifted on 25th April. Now, a quite unusual video is doing rounds on the internet in which one can see a Rajkot man putting his Jeep on fire just because he reportedly wanted to make a TikTok video. The man who has been identified as Indrajit Jadeja burnt his Jeep that was parked in the middle of the road. Jadeja first put some inflammable material, possibly fuel on the Jeep due to which the vehicle instantly caught fire when he threw a burning matchstick on it.

Later, Indrajit was arrested by Rajkot Police and he has been charged under multiple sections of the law. The Police has been interrogating Jadeja and it is unclear as of now if the video was posted by Jadeja himself on TikTok or his friend who made the video. Such acts should not be performed especially on public roads as these can put the lives of other people in danger. In the video, one can see that Indrajit burned his Jeep on a busy road on which numerous people can also be seen crossing the intersection.

Watch the shocking video here:

The spot where the incident took place has Rajkot fire station a few metres away but it is not clear as of now if the fire fighting vehicles rushed to the spot immediately after the incident. If the fire would have spread to other vehicles, it would have ended up in a major mishap. Thankfully, no one has been reportedly injured in the incident.