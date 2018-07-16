Shocking video! Camel stuck inside a Toyota Corolla after high-speed crash: Human ignorance sets a new level

You must have come across numerous car accident videos on the internet but the one we bring today is something very different from the rest. The footage that seems to have been shot in one of the Middle Eastern countries shows a camel getting stuck in the cabin of a Toyota Corolla sedan. At first, it is shocking to see how the camel got into the car considering its size but the way things turned out gives rise to a possibility that the car must have been at a very high speed when the accident took place. At first, the humped quadruped can be seen struggling to get out with his head sticking out through the roof of the car. In another footage, the bad-tempered animal is seen peeping out from the windscreen of the car as the passer-bys try to help it escape. What's disappointing is the sight of the camel shedding blood through its foot that is in a badly injured state. As far as occupants are concerned, currently, there is no news of any fatalities being reported in the accident.

Watch the shocking video of camel strangled in a car here:





This is not the first time that a camel has crashed into a car and such incidents occur frequently in Saudi Arabia. There have been multiple instances when an animal has got in the way leading to fatal mishaps. Saudi Arabia has been into the headlines numerous times in the past when it comes to high-speed crashes and collisions. The high number of accidents in Middle East countries is due to a mix of factors. These include improper enforcement of traffic rules and the long straight highways without any speed barriers that act like a playground for the riches and elites to play with their expensive four-wheeled toys.

It is a well-known fact that Saudi Arabians love cars and their passion for fast sportscars and SUVs is also quite evident. While the country has recently celebrated the lifting of the ban on women driving, it is quite unfortunate that Saudi Arabia witnesses one of the highest road accident death tolls in the world. An average of 25 people reportedly dies every day in road accidents which is indeed a shocking number. In order to avoid such accidents, proper measures should be taken and check posts should be deployed at regular intervals to monitor the speed of vehicles and proper penalties should be imposed on the violators.