Shocking! Truck owner from Rajasthan fined Rs 1.4 lakh in Delhi and here’s why!

ANI has reported that a truck owner from Rajasthan has been imposed with a fine of more than Rs 1.4 lakh by District Court, Rohini for an overloaded truck. On September 5, the truck from Rajasthan with registration number RJ07GD0237 was charged with a violation of an overloaded vehicle as it was driving through the streets of Delhi. The truck owner in Rajasthan was issued with a fine of Rs 1,41,700 on September 9 for the overloaded truck under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the Challan posted by ANI on their twitter feed, the receipt is in the name of the owner Bhagwan Ram who has probably paid the heftiest fine yet under the amended MVA.

The amended Motor Vehicles Act was passed in earlier this year in July and has come into effect from September 1. One of the main changes to the MVA sees heftier fines for traffic violations and other road traffic misdemeanours. Under the new laws, the fine for overloading vehicle is Rs 20,000 in addition to Rs 2,000 for every tonne over the permissible load limit of the vehicle. The depositor the of Challan, Bhagwan Ram paid the fine of Rs 1,41,700 to the District Court in Rohini, New Delhi.

Since the amended Motor Vehicles Act has been enforced numerous cases of hefty fines being issued across the nation have been reported. A truck driver in Odisha was fined Rs 86,500 after being charged with allowing an unauthorised person to drive (fined Rs 5,000), overloaded vehicle (fined Rs 56,000), carrying over dimension projections (fined Rs 20,000), driving without a licence (fined Rs 5,000), in addition to a general offence of Rs 500. The matter is said to have been settled in court for Rs 70,000.

