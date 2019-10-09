Shocking! Squirrels store 200 nuts in car’s engine bay to cosy up for the winter

As winter begins to approach, the climate in certain regions on the planet are forcing animals to prepare for their hibernation for the winter. Chris Persic, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania posted a picture on his Facebook of his engine bay showing squirrels had created a nest in the engine compartment of his Kia, and stored, what he claims, 200 nuts!

Chris Persic’s post states that his wife called him to tell him the vehicle wasn’t running properly and was starting to smell like something was burning after leaving the car parked outside for three days. So he asked her to check the engine bay for any obvious signs if something is wrong. And then she sent him the image you see above.

Persic says that he has just about 4,000 miles (6,400kms) on the odo of his Kia, but the vehicle started to shake and the check engine light was on which is why he decided to have it towed. Persic said that it took him over an hour to remove all the grass and 200 nuts from the engine compartment of his car.

Squirrels and rodents taking refuge and in warm engine compartments are a regular occurrence in cold regions. In India and Australia, some have even found snakes seeking shelter in vehicle engine bays. If you park your car outside in the open air frequently, do check your engine compartment from time to time, however, be very careful as you might encounter a slimy creepy slithery snake in there.

Source: Facebook