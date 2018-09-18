Shocking Highway Conditions in India: Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Chennai Highway unsafe and so are our cars!

A recent study into the condition of Indian Highways is a revelation for the condition of Highways in India. The study conducted by a joint force of the International Road Assessment Programme, IRAP -- a world bank funded research organisation --- and the Nation Highway Authorities in India revealed that almost 30% of the Delhi-Mumbai and aside from more than half of the stretch between Mumbai and Chennai along the “Golden Quadrilateral” are not safe. The IRAP study which looked to determine how likely it would be for a commuter to have an accident on Indian Highways, the results were nothing short of shocking, with officials reporting that these roads are unsafe for occupant inside Cars, Buses and even trucks. Keep in mind the Golden Quadrilateral is without a doubt the apex highway in the country, connecting all India’s major cities on a single road.

Although this goes without saying, the study also revealed further that even more vulnerable traffic like cyclists, scooterists and motorcyclists alike, since the highway has no facilities to accommodate this kind of traffic. The study recently concluded on the Mumbai-Delhi and the Mumbai-Chennai corridors rated them on various factors awarding them a rating between 0 and 5 stars. Here’s where it gets interesting, the IRAP’s study covered a total of 5,400 km of highways, out of those the IRAP was only able to issue a five-star rating for an equivalent of a 40 km stretch. Another 245 km of the highway aggregated a 4-Star rating. In totality, 55% of the highway was rated to 3-Stars which are considered a passing grade. However, the focus remains on the remaining 39% per cent which received one or two stars and thereby being marked as unsafe for road users. It is important to note that these ratings have been awarded for highway speeds of up to 80 kmph. The IRAP has hinted that these numbers could see another drastic drop if the speed limit is increased. For reference at 100 kmph, 1,517 kms of the Mumbai-Delhi GQ corridor of the 2,795 km or 54% would fall under the unsafe rating. Interesting, the MoRTH has notified that the maximum speed limit is increased to 100kmph last an April. Again, it's important to note that this study is limited to infrastructure that surrounds highways, and not on the traffic conditions. The study did not cover the fact that most entry-level hatchbacks in India are not rated for crashes above 60 kmph, or the fact that most vehicles that ply the highway are not up to spec and are likely to be prone to high speed crashes.

The report also contains remedial measures that include the construction of central barriers shoulder rumble strip and crash barriers. The report also advised that improved signage at intersections and clearer demarcation of lanes will be help drastically reduce this number. The IRAP advises a total of Rs 724 crore of remedial work that could potentially save Rs 14,000 crore in punitive damages. While this report will hopefully be a call-to-action for the government, the question remains, that if this is the conditions of the golden quadrilateral, what safety threat other highways and arterial roadways pose.