Shocking! Flying Toyota Fortuner crashes into Hyundai Verna, Honda City: Watch video

You must have come across multiple accident videos on the web that must have left you horrified! The latest one is from Chandigarh in which a Toyota Fortuner can be seen flying in the air. A video is doing rounds on the internet in which one can see a speeding Toyota Fortuner approaching a T-junction. As opposed to a normal case in which the SUV should slow down, there was no decrease in the speed of the vehicle. On the other end, there was a Hyundai Verna and a Honda City parked side by side. In order to be precise, the two cars were parked before the Sector 37 community center in Chandigarh. The driver of the Toyota Fortuner involved in the accident was Rajinder Singh, who happens to be a resident of Phase 7 in Mohali.

The whole incident was recorded in a CCTV camera installed nearby. After crossing the T-junction, one can see in the video that the Fortuner nearly misses a white sedan and the latter passes the SUV from behind. From what one can see in the video, there seems to be an obstacle near the footpath that escalated the Fortuner in the air. After its short flight, the Toyota Fortuner lands on the Verna and City, leaving both the cars badly damaged. A passerby informed the police control room about the Fortuner accident.

According to a local police officer, Rajinder Singh suffered a major seizure while driving which was the main cause of the accident. Later on, the occupants of the two cars - Hyundai Verna and Honda City made a written compromise with Rajinder Singh. The medical examination of Rajinder confirmed that he was not involved in drink and drive.

Video source: The Car Guide - Rishabh Arora (YouTube)