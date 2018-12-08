Shell Ox 12-Seater ATV debuts in India: A truck that can be assembled in less than 12 hours!

Shell Ox Prototype at the MMRT Earlier this year, Shell announced that would bring a mobility solution unlike any other to India. It's called the Ox and it's an all-terrain truck, that was an idea conceived by the Gordon Murray Design team with Shell joining into the process along the way. According to them the Ox is the world's Flat-Pack Truck, and what they mean by that is that the entire truck can be rep-repackaged into a flat pack that Shell say can be assembled by 3 moderately skilled people in less than 12 hours. This means that the truck can be made accessible at negligible cost to very inaccessible areas or high risk areas (floods and natural calamity affected zones). Once fully assembled the truck is theoretically capable of carrying up to 13 people and a respectable payload of goods.

As of now Shell had commissioned a prototype for testing in India, and Gordon Murray delivered the ATV that you splashed on this webpage but there are some obstacles that both of these companies that are driving this concept are going to face. For one, Neither Shell nor Gordon Murray Design have the ability to manufacture this truck in India and would need an OEM partner to actually bring this concept to life. More importantly however, it's still not road legal or rated to carry people, so as of now even for the testing cycle it .Amazingly, all panels you see on the truck are made of a composite wood board that is not only cheaper than the equivalent composite fibre but is stronger and needs no moulding and saves on manufacturing costs. So what it is, then, is a great idea that's waiting for someone to pick it up.

How much will it cost then ? We'll that's something that neither team is willing to put a number to yet, but they say it's very cheap and could get cheaper if OEMs manage to get it to scale.

As of now it's going through a commercial testing cycle in India, and Shell say they are going to start talking to OEMs to see if there are takers. In our mind, this would be a great product to ship to smaller OEMs, that they could manufacture and sell themselves. Given the low input costs and fairly easy manufacturing process, this is one model that could work. It would push local business’ -in line with the Make-In-India initiative -- with no r&d costs and get a easy to assemble well developed product in exchange.