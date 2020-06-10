Shell Lubricants, Pitstop to offer contactless doorstep car, bike servicing in these 20 cities

The Shell-Pitstop vehicle service will comprise 500 operational vans for doorstep services and will generate employment for mechanics across 20 cities including Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.

Image for representational purpose only

Shell Lubricants has partnered with Bengaluru-based start-up Pitstop to enable contactless servicing of vehicles at the customers’ doorstep. Pitstop states that the initiative aims to minimise exposure for both consumers and mechanics as the need for safe mobility grows now that the nationwide lockdown is easing. It also aims to generate additional business opportunities for the mechanic community whose livelihood has been affected over the past couple of months in the wake of COVID-19.

The service initiative by Shell and Pitstop will have 500 operational vans for doorstep services. Besides this, it will also generate employment for mechanics across 20 cities including Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. The companies also assure that the workforce will be trained to follow relevant safety protocols, including the use of PPE and sanitization.

How will this work: Consumers can book the service listed in the Pitstop app & choose a time slot for which a doorstep team will be assigned to them. The team of mechanics will perform the car inspection, oil change and complete the service using all safety guidelines and sanitize the car. Payments will be facilitated online.

Also read: Gulf Oil, Pitstop to launch doorstep car service & repair initiative: 250 service vans to be launched this year

At Shell India, we wanted to provide a trustworthy and convenient solution for their mobility needs. At the same time, we also wanted to ensure both safety as well as steady business opportunities for our mechanic partners, an intrinsic part of our community, Raman Ojha, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India, said.

We are humbled to serve the society in these special times and are committed to providing quality service. We feel great synergies with Shell in delivering the best care and service maintenance experience across the country, Mihir Mohan, Founder & CEO of Pitstop further added.

