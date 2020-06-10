Shell Lubricants, Pitstop to offer contactless doorstep car, bike servicing in these 20 cities

The Shell-Pitstop vehicle service will comprise 500 operational vans for doorstep services and will generate employment for mechanics across 20 cities including Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.

By:Updated: Jun 10, 2020 3:27 PM
Image for representational purpose only

Shell Lubricants has partnered with Bengaluru-based start-up Pitstop to enable contactless servicing of vehicles at the customers’ doorstep. Pitstop states that the initiative aims to minimise exposure for both consumers and mechanics as the need for safe mobility grows now that the nationwide lockdown is easing. It also aims to generate additional business opportunities for the mechanic community whose livelihood has been affected over the past couple of months in the wake of COVID-19.

The service initiative by Shell and Pitstop will have 500 operational vans for doorstep services. Besides this, it will also generate employment for mechanics across 20 cities including Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. The companies also assure that the workforce will be trained to follow relevant safety protocols, including the use of PPE and sanitization.

How will this work: Consumers can book the service listed in the Pitstop app & choose a time slot for which a doorstep team will be assigned to them. The team of mechanics will perform the car inspection, oil change and complete the service using all safety guidelines and sanitize the car. Payments will be facilitated online.

Also read: Gulf Oil, Pitstop to launch doorstep car service & repair initiative: 250 service vans to be launched this year

At Shell India, we wanted to provide a trustworthy and convenient solution for their mobility needs. At the same time, we also wanted to ensure both safety as well as steady business opportunities for our mechanic partners, an intrinsic part of our community, Raman Ojha, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India, said.

We are humbled to serve the society in these special times and are committed to providing quality service. We feel great synergies with Shell in delivering the best care and service maintenance experience across the country, Mihir Mohan, Founder & CEO of Pitstop further added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Shell Lubricants, Pitstop to offer contactless doorstep car, bike servicing in these 20 cities

Shell Lubricants, Pitstop to offer contactless doorstep car, bike servicing in these 20 cities

Price hike alert! Now pay this much more for BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160, RTR 180

Price hike alert! Now pay this much more for BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160, RTR 180

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition combines uber luxury with sportiness

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition combines uber luxury with sportiness

Volkswagen India introduces Wellness Program: Free car check-up, EMI Holiday and more

Volkswagen India introduces Wellness Program: Free car check-up, EMI Holiday and more

DL, RC expired during lockdown? Govt extends validity till 30 September

DL, RC expired during lockdown? Govt extends validity till 30 September

Car, bike on-road prices in India to go down: IRDAI withdraws long-term motor insurance policies

Car, bike on-road prices in India to go down: IRDAI withdraws long-term motor insurance policies

2020 BMW X6 launching tomorrow: Lexus RX rival's expected price, specs

2020 BMW X6 launching tomorrow: Lexus RX rival's expected price, specs

Maruti Suzuki offers big discounts on S-Presso, Ciaz: Up to Rs 55,000 off on this model

Maruti Suzuki offers big discounts on S-Presso, Ciaz: Up to Rs 55,000 off on this model

Amitabh Bachchan could soon be your navigator as Google Maps' voice

Amitabh Bachchan could soon be your navigator as Google Maps' voice

MG Hector Plus SUV launch confirmed: Toyota Innova Crysta rival features, specs and more

MG Hector Plus SUV launch confirmed: Toyota Innova Crysta rival features, specs and more

Maruti Suzuki Swift, Mahindra Scorpio most searched used cars in India during lockdown

Maruti Suzuki Swift, Mahindra Scorpio most searched used cars in India during lockdown

'Small/entry-level new car sales to rise in coming months': AckoDrive's promise of guaranteed delivery

'Small/entry-level new car sales to rise in coming months': AckoDrive's promise of guaranteed delivery

Five most fuel efficient diesel cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Aura, Tata Altroz and more

Five most fuel efficient diesel cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Aura, Tata Altroz and more

Now get your scooter or motorcycle serviced at home: CredR Care launched in four major cities

Now get your scooter or motorcycle serviced at home: CredR Care launched in four major cities

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch date out: What makes these special!

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch date out: What makes these special!

Jeep Renegade spotted testing in India: Vitara Brezza, Venue rival expected soon

Jeep Renegade spotted testing in India: Vitara Brezza, Venue rival expected soon

Lamborghini India reopens dealerships with new safety rules in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru

Lamborghini India reopens dealerships with new safety rules in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru

Maruti Suzuki partners with Mahindra Finance: Loan schemes for farmers and more

Maruti Suzuki partners with Mahindra Finance: Loan schemes for farmers and more

Yamaha Corona Warriors camp for frontline staff: Free vehicle checking, sanitization and these benefits on offer!

Yamaha Corona Warriors camp for frontline staff: Free vehicle checking, sanitization and these benefits on offer!

Formula E Race at Home Challenge concludes: Mahindra Racing's Wehrlein crowned vice champion

Formula E Race at Home Challenge concludes: Mahindra Racing's Wehrlein crowned vice champion