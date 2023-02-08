Shell lubricants launches engine oil for TGDI engines

Shell Helix HX8 SP 0W-20 claims to be formulated with flexi molecule technology that continuously adapts to engine conditions, to ensure more protection.

Shell has announced an addition to its passenger car motor oils portfolio called ‘Shell Helix SP HX8 0W-20’.According to the company, this fully synthetic, BS VI compliant, engine oil designed for modern turbocharged engines is being launched in an exciting collaboration between Shell and Marvel Heroes Unite.

Shell Helix HX8 SP 0W-20 claims to be formulated with flexi molecule technology that continuously adapts to engine conditions, to ensure more protection. According to the company, the motor oil is specially designed for modern turbocharged petrol direct injection (TGDI) engines to protect against damaging low speed pre-ignition (LSPI). The motor oil also claims to aid a vehicle’s fuel economy while taking care of lower emissions and changes in engine design

The collaboration offers motorists a chance to win exclusive Marvel prizes on purchase of every 3-litre and 3.5-litre Shell Helix HX8 0W-20 packs across Shell-branded workshops or retail outlets. Shell Helix HX8 is available nationwide at Rs. 2730 for a 3.5-litre pack.

Amit Ghugre, Automotive Sales and Marketing Manager, Shell Lubricants India, said that the brand is creating future-ready products and solutions. We expect the Helix SP HX8 0W-20 segment to become consumers’ primary choice in the next few years, based on both OEM recommendations and a need for more fuel-efficient lubricants.