Shah Rukh Khan brings home a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge worth Rs 10 crore [Video]

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has brought home a brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV worth over Rs 10 crore. SRK has added this price possession in his garage after the massive success of the Pathaan movie.

Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as the king or the ‘Baadshah’ of Bollywood, loves luxury cars. SRK owns a number of high-end vehicles and has an impressive car collection which includes brands like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls Royce and of course his favourite Hyundai. The latest one to join his garage is the mighty Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV that costs over Rs 10 crore with personalised customisations.

Shah Rukh Khan’s new Rolls-Royce Cullinan: Video

Shah Rukh Khan has brought home a brand new special edition Black Badge version of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Priced at Rs 8.20 crore, ex-showroom, the Cullinan Black Badge is the most expensive SUV on sale in India. However, with a ton of personalisation options suited to each individual customer’s taste, its actual price goes well beyond Rs 10 crore.

King Khan was recently spotted driving his Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge on the streets of Mumbai at night. This ultra-luxury SUV is finished in an Arctic White paint scheme while the interiors are matched to a white leather with Colbalto Blue accents, and to top it all off, it gets the signature ‘0555’ number plate. SRK has added this price possession in his garage after the massive success of the Pathaan movie.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge: Specifications

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine that churns out 600 bhp and a whopping 900 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the standard Cullinan develops 571 bhp and 850 Nm. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system. Rolls-Royce claims to have fitted an entirely new exhaust system to modify this SUV’s aural signature.

