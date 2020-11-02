Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: King Khan’s expensive car collection has a Bugatti and a Creta too!

On Shah Rukh Khan's 55th birthday, we take a look at his mighty expensive car collection which contains some of the finest set of wheels money can buy.

Guess whose birthday is Bollywood celebrating today? It is King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan who turns 55 today. His social media feeds are loaded with messages from fans from all over the world wishing him the very best. We too would like to wish him well in our own way – by bringing you his car collection. It is a very intriguing one as well as it contains a car that was once the fastest in the world, several luxury saloon cars SUVs, and also a humble Hyundai Creta. We’re listing some of his choicest possessions. Pick your favourite.

Bugatti Veyron

Bugatti makes one of the most expensive cars in the world and Veyron has ridden the high club in terms of price tags and speed as well. Powered by an 8.0-litre turbocharged W16 engine, the Bugatti Veyron is still one of the fastest cars in the world that money can buy. It makes 987 bhp and a peak torque of 1,250 Nm. Priced at some Rs 12 crore, the Veyron does 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds and a top speed of 420 km/h.

Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

One of the most stunning offerings by Rolls Royce, the Phantom Drophead Coupe can be yours for a price of Rs 7 crore. The Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is powered by a 6.8-litre V12 engine that makes 460 bhp and 750 Nm.

BMW i8

One of the most stunning hybrid cars one can buy in India, the BMW i8 gets a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor with combined power and torque output of 357 bhp and 570 Nm respectively.

BMW 7-series

The BMW 7-series has been one of the most preferred high-end luxury saloons in Bollywood. The 760 Li gets power from a 6.0-litre V12 petrol engine that is good for developing a maximum power output of 544 bhp along with a peak torque of 750 Nm. The BMW 7-series is one of the most feature-loaded cars in the world.

Bentley Continental GT

One of the finest grand tourers in the world, the Bentley Continental GT makes an integral part of Shahrukh Khan’s garage. The car gets power from a 4.0-litre V8 engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 500 bhp and 660 Nm.

2020 Hyundai Creta

2020 Hyundai Creta was launched in March this year and the very first Creta went under the ownership of Mr Khan. Besides this, the Bollywood Badshah also owns the previous-gen Creta from 2015. First launched in the Venue, the new Creta also gets Hyundai’s BlueLink technology with additional features like ‘Hello BlueLink’ wake up command, a voice command to open/close the sunroof, etc.

