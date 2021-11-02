Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Bollywood Badshah’s car collection from a Rolls Royce to a Santro

Shah Rukh Khan car collection | It is a very intriguing one as well as it contains a car that is considered the epitome of luxury, several luxury saloon cars, SUVs, and also a humble Hyundai Creta and an older-generation Santro.

By:November 2, 2021 12:02 PM

The king, the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood is celebrating his 56th today. And good that the drug fiasco with his son is done before his special day. His social media feeds are loaded with messages from fans from all over the world wishing him the very best. We’d like to wish him as well and in the only way we know how – taking a good gander upon his car collection. It is a very intriguing one as well as it contains a car that is considered the epitome of luxury, several luxury saloon cars, SUVs, and also a humble Hyundai Creta and an older-generation Santro.

Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

One of the most stunning offerings by Rolls Royce, the Phantom Drophead Coupe can be yours for a price of Rs 7 crore. The Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe is powered by a 6.8-litre V12 engine that makes 460 bhp and 750 Nm.

BMW i8

One of the most stunning hybrid cars one can buy in India, the BMW i8 gets a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor with combined power and torque output of 357 bhp and 570 Nm respectively.

BMW 7 Series

The BMW 7-series has been one of the most preferred high-end luxury saloons in Bollywood. The 760 Li gets power from a 6.0-litre V12 petrol engine that is good for developing a maximum power output of 544 bhp along with a peak torque of 750 Nm. The BMW 7-series is one of the most feature-loaded cars in the world.

Bentley Continental GT

One of the finest grand tourers in the world, the Bentley Continental GT makes an integral part of Shahrukh Khan’s garage. The car gets power from a 4.0-litre V8 engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 500 bhp and 660 Nm.

2020 Hyundai Creta

2020 Hyundai Creta was launched in March this year and the very first Creta went under the ownership of Mr Khan. Besides this, the Bollywood Badshah also owns the previous-gen Creta from 2015. First launched in the Venue, the new Creta also gets Hyundai’s BlueLink technology with additional features like ‘Hello BlueLink’ wake-up command, a voice command to open/close the sunroof, etc.

Hyundai Santro

The association of Shah Rukh Khan and Hyundai started in 1998 and over the years the star has been the face not just for the Santro brand but for Hyundai Motor India. The star owns first-generation Santro from over 20 years ago.

