Shah Rukh Khan is India’s first 2020 Hyundai Creta owner: Check Images

2020 Hyundai Creta was launched on Monday and now deliveries have officially begun. And of course, the very first Creta should go to the brand ambassador of over two decades. Shah Rukh Khan took delivery of his brand new 2020 Creta and was also the one to first take the wraps off it in February during the 2020 Auto Expo. Mr Khan happens to have a collection of some very luxurious cars but he has previously mentioned that he still owns a first-generation Creta that was launched back in 2015. Joti Mohar Das shared some images with us from the ceremony marking the delivery of the first 2020 Creta to Shah Rukh Khan. Take a look.

2020 Hyundai Creta has been refurbished inside and out with a fresh new look on the outside and a long list of features in the cabin. In fact, it has features that are unique to it in the segment, namely paddle shifters, twin-tip exhaust, remote engine start in both manual and automatic variants, and rear seat headrest cushion. It comes with both petrol and diesel engine options that include a 1.5L petrol, 1.4L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine.

The new Creta gets a long list of standard safety features that include dual airbags (driver & co-passenger), ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seatbelt reminder with pre-tensioner & load limiter, and emergency stop signal. Besides these, higher variants also get six airbags in top variant, electronic stability control, and a lot more.

First launched in the Venue and will also be launched in the new Verna, Hyundai’s BlueLink technology makes its way to the 2020 Creta. The Creta has the new version of BlueLink with additional features like ‘Hello BlueLink’ wake up command, a voice command to open/close the sunroof, etc.

The new Creta comes with warranty options that include 3 years/unlimited km, 4 years/60,000 km or 5 years/50,000 km. Hyundai is also offering 3 years of road-side assistance, BlueLink Subscription and map updates along with 15th Day Home Visit (Shubhaarambh). Hyundai says that the new Creta will offer the lowest cost of maintenance in its segment.

Prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and major rivals include Kia Sletos, MG Hector, and Tata Harrier.

