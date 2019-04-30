Seventh-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class interior leaked: Features massive, stunning touchscreen

With the sixth generation S-class on its way out, Mercedes-Benz is readying the new W223 model seventh-generation S-Class which is expected to debut in 2020. Prior to its unveiling, images of the interior of the luxury saloon have surfaced online which reveal some interesting facts about the upcoming S-Class.

The S-Class has been arguably acknowledged as ‘The best car in the world’ around the world. It is said that if you want to know what technology you believe your small hatchback will have in the next 10 years or so, the only place to look is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. While the claims are tall, Mercedes has always backed up this notion with every generation it has introduced. Which is why the interior of the W223 is highly important.

Most German manufacturers have always shied away from touchscreen system claiming that they are either distracting and they are prone to fingerprints which can get annoying over time. However, all of them have now succumbed to the idea that regardless of their beliefs, customers demand a touch screen panel in their cars. Mercedes has recently introduced their new MBUX system with the latest generation A-Class that does feature a touch screen, however, the Germans went to great lengths to make sure their voice-activated Artificial intelligence is so good you may never need to touch the panel at all.

This new feature is expected to arrive in the S-Class and the new spy images confirm that the new W223 car will get an extremely large vertical touch screen on the centre console. Additionally, to accommodate the new screen, Mercedes has redesigned the entire dash with a thin strip consisting of four squared air-vents above the screen, replacing the four circular vents found on the current generation model. The instrument panel will be a separate tablet-like digital screen housed in front of the driver. However, it features no sunshade which will be interesting to see how it responds to glare in different conditions. The steering wheel will feature a new design derived from their current AMG line of cars featuring touch sensitive buttons. The entire centre console in kept completely clutter free with no dials or knobs and will be replaced by touch sensitive button. The ignition key has also been moved from the steering column and now has its own section of the dash. However, some markets may get push-to-start button systems.

Sixth-Generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class W222

Other tech that is expected on the new S-Class is the possibility of Level 3 Autonomous driving technology, with a new version of the Airmatic suspension with more industry-first technology and creature comforts.

The new S-Class has been spied testing in Europe and other parts of the world during its development However this is the first time we have been able to get a clear visual of its interior. While these new features are expected to be added when the Maybach and Pullman versions of the car are updated. However, whether Mercedes will make a convertible or a coupe is still debatable. Due to the sheer demand for the S-Class in the Indian market, Mercedes-Benz is already assembling the current generation of the S-Class in India at their facility in Chakan. The new model is also expected to find some trim levels and variant so the next generation to follow suit.

Source: @nbz_bh