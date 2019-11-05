Seven years warranty, service packages and multiple benefits with new Audi Lifetime Value Services

Audi has introduced ‘Lifetime Value Services’ for its customers in India. Under this, the company has announced Extended Warranty up to 7 years along with Road Side Assistance for up to 11 years and Flexible Service Plans for up to 8 years. Under the Audi Lifetime Value Services, all active Extended Warranty customers can top up the warranty till 7th year. Moreover, the top-up Extended Warranty can be brought before or after 15 days from the date from when the standard extended warranty expires, given that the odometer reading is less than or equal to 100K kms. Also, the company is offering one and two years Extended Warranty for its active Extended Warranty customers.

On the other hand, the company's Anytime Extended Warranty includes one-year Extended Warranty for any non-active warranty customers. Also, the customers who do not have an active warranty (standard or extended) can buy the one-year Anytime Extended Warranty from the third year onwards until sixth year, given that the odometer reading should be less than or equal to 100K kms.

Also, the evaluation process should be completed and the car should have been maintained as per the Audi India guidelines. Extension of up to the 7th year is also possible under this program. Audi has also announced that customers can now purchase the Comprehensive Service Plan until 20th month of car purchase. The said comprehensive Service Plan covers all component failures excluding tyres and batteries.

Commenting on the latest initiative, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said that Audi customers form the core of our brand. At Audi, the company has always believed in adding value to its customers’ journey and it is imperative they receive the very best of services. With ‘Lifetime Value Services’ Audi is providing a package of best-in-class service benefits for its customers with offers like Top-Up Extended Warranty and Flexible Service Plans for a seamless after-sales experience.

Moreover, he added that customers can choose from a variety of offers, as per their driving requirements. Audi is also providing Road Side Assistance Coverage till the 11th year since car purchase and this is an industry first proposition. Dhillon added that he is confident that offers like these coupled with a team of service experts will ensure excellent luxury and service standards for all Audi customers.