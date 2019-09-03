Seven ways to go green with your current car and drive more efficiently

Each one of us must work towards protecting the environment around us. While there are many ways to be kinder to the environment, if we all drive more carefully, imagine the possibilities in savings of burning fossil fuels. It doesn’t matter if the car you’re driving is new or old, a small hatchback or a large SUV, smalls steps can cumulatively go a long way. Here are some preventive maintenance steps anyone can and everyone should practice to be certain that their vehicle is as “green” or environment-friendly and efficient as possible.

Engine Tuning

A well-maintained vehicle improves its efficiency, reduces emissions and saves you money. One must regularly maintain their engine to help burn less fuel and emit less. Additionally, its always better to be preventive in your approach rather than being stranded on the side of the road. Proper tuning up can improve your vehicle’s mileage by up to 4%.

Easy does it



There is a saying that it isn’t what you drive, but how you drive it which makes all the difference. How you drive and your driving style is key to how efficient your car is. Sudden starts and hard braking are the worst for fuel economy. Avid sudden start and stop and always drive within the speed limit. Keep a good safe distance from the car in front to allow you to predict their braking and acceleration. This is a much safer driving practice as well as it gives you more time to react to the traffic on the road in an efficient manner. Planning out trips beforehand will help you navigate better so that you don’t make unnecessary turns and drive longer distances.

Weight Reduction

Any added weight forces the engine to work harder and also slows you down. The heavier your vehicle, the less fuel efficient it will be. If you have extra junk lying around in the back of your car, clear it out of all unnecessary junk as most likely it will reflect on your mileage.

AC Power

The air conditioning of your car draws a lot of power. One of the biggest factors that affect your fuel economy is the AC in your car and how hard you make it work. Try and park in a shaded area or using a reflective windshield shade. This will help keep your car stay cooler when parked which means that you won't have to run your AC as long as the cabin would be cooler when you return. Additionally, using the AC anywhere is actually harmful to the environment. Use your air conditioning wisely.

Breath of fresh air

Every car comes with an air-filter that allows the engine to breathe. Dirty air filters can choke a car’s air intake system. An air filter that is clogged with dirt, dust and bugs creates a “rich” mixture that steals away power from your engine. Inspect the air filter at each oil change intervals and replace them annually or when restricted, torn or get soaked either in water or oil. Additionally, for petrol cars, check the sparkplugs as well to see if they require to be replaced.

Up to the mark



When you fill-up your car with fuel, always stop when the nozzle automatically shuts off. Overfilling the fuel tank releases harmful vapours into the air. Also, check your vehicle’s fuel tank cap. A lose or cracked cap or worn rubber seal can allow fuel to escape from your tank as vapour, thus, wasting fuel and increasing vehicle emissions.

Recommended Tyre Pressure

Running your vehicle on proper recommended tyre pressures is said to increase your mileage by 3.3%. Check your tyre pressures at regular intervals (every month) including the pressures in your spare wheel. Tyres that are not inflated properly tot heir optimum pressures, and add to rolling resistance that makes the engine work harder to move the vehicle and thus consume more fuel. But one must be careful that over inflation of tyres will also lead to loss of grip from the tyres as the contact patch with the road will become smaller and even lead to wheel spin. Always stay within the recommended limit mentioned by the manufacturer.