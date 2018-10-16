Seven shades of the all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro: Colour options explained

2018 Hyundai Santro colour options have been revealed ahead of the official launch that will take place on 23rd October. The upcoming new 2018 Hyundai Santro will be available at the dealerships in 7 colour options namely Star Dust, Marina Blue, Fiery Red, Polar White, Imperial Beige, Typhoon Silver and Diana Green. The company chose the Imperial Beige colour option to officially unveil the car for the first time on 9th October. It is indeed interesting to see that apart from the regular colour options, the company has tried to offer something more to masses in the form of some off-beat shades and Diana Green is one fine example.

Powering the 2018 Hyundai Santro is a 1.1-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission while Hyundai's first ever AMT will be on offer as an option. The company will also offer a factory fitted CNG kit and the CNG will be offered in two variants. The new 2018 Hyundai Santro will come with ABS and EBD along with a driver side airbag in the base variant.

The top end variants of the car will get dual airbags along with a seven-inch infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car also offers rear AC vents which is a segment first feature. Apart from that, the 2018 Hyundai Santro also gets rear parking sensors with a camera to offer convenience to the driver.

Bookings for the new 2018 Hyundai Santro have begun online at a token amount of Rs 11,100. Prices for the new Santro will be announced on 23rd and the figures are expected to start around the Rs 3.5 lakh mark. The car will lock horns primarily with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago in the budget family car segment.

More details on the new 2018 Hyundai Santro will be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!