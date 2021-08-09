Seven-seater MG Gloster Savvy launched: Gets automatic parking system and 4×4

MG has announced the My MG Shield package for the seven-seat Savvy as well. The package includes three years or one lakh km warranty, three-year roadside assistance, three free labour services, and more

MG Motor India today launched the Gloster Savvy at a starting price of Rs 37.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end Savvy trim is now available in six- and seven-seat versions. Intriguingly, the two carry the same price tag. First launched in 2020, the Gloster SUV is sold in four variants – Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said during the launch of the seven-seat SUV that MG decided to roll out the new version in response to requests from its customers.

The seven-seat version of the Savvy launched today also gets ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) and 4X4 drive system. The second row gets captain seats and the driver seat also gets massage and heating functions. It gets the iSmart2.0 infotainment system that boasts 70 connected features. The highlight in the cabin is the panoramic sunroof.

The ADAS onboard the Savvy includes features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Parking Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection and Lane Departure Warning.

It comes powered by the same 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that also powered the six-seat version. The engine puts out 215 hp and 480 Nm of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV gets seven driving modes as well, namely Snow, Sand, Mud, Rock, Sport, Eco, and Auto.

MG has announced the My MG Shield package for the seven-seat Savvy as well. The package includes three years or one lakh km warranty, three-year roadside assistance, three free labour services, and 200+ customisation options.

