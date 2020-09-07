September offer: Huge discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on Honda Civic, WR-V, Amaze

The freshly-launched Honda WR-V also has cash discounts going for it, while the petrol-only Jazz as well as the CR-V customers don't get any outright benefits with respect to price reduction.

Honda Car India Limited has been consistently raining discounts each month of this year. The Honda Civic has been getting the maximum discounts and the month of September is no different. Honda dealers are offering massive discounts of Rs 2.5 lakh on the Civic. This is applicable to all Civic diesel variants while the petrol versions get up to Rs 1 lakh off. Considering that the Civic is one feature-loaded as well as aspirational car, this should mean a beeline of customers at Honda showrooms. Honda as it is launched the new Civic diesel BS6 a couple of months ago and this means the cars at the showrooms might be only 30-40 days old.

The less than 30 days old Honda WR-V BS6 too gets discounts. Customers will get a flat cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 on the WR-V petrol and diesel variants. The WR-V was first in its segment to offer a sunroof and the same has been carried forward in the BS6 models. On the Honda Amaze, which is now the smallest car in the Japanese carmaker’s India range, there are benefits on exchanging a car. If one is exchanging their old car for a new Honda Amaze, extended warranty worth Rs 12,000 is offered for free. Moreover, as a gratitude, new Honda Amaze customers will also receive Rs 15,000 as a discount for exchanging their cars.

If one doesn’t want/have a car for exchange, then they will be offered the extended warranty for free and at the same time, given a cash discount of Rs 3,000. There are no discounts offered on the Honda Jazz or the CR-V models. The former was launched a few weeks ago and again is one of the first in its segment to bring in a sunroof. However, the Jazz has lost out on its diesel engine option with the advent to BS6.

