September 2022 car sales record an all-time high in India

Passenger vehicle sales in India, which had slumped over the past two years, have finally recovered to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, September 2022 wholesale numbers have set a new monthly benchmark – 3,55,946 units – which constitutes a 26% month-on-month growth (August 2022: 2,81,210).

The record wholsesale figure for September 2022’s is better than July 2022’s 3,41,370 units by 4%, October 2020 number is at 3,34,411 units, up by 6.5%, and March 2021’s 3,16,034 units by 12%. September 2022’s record tally is a 121% increase over the corresponding month last year – 1,60,070 units – and 30% over September 2020’s 2,72,027 units.

A number of growth-enhancing factors have led to the record wholesale figures, including the easing semiconductor supply chain issue, increased vehicle production, increased supplies to dealers as production ramps up, and strong customer demand due to the ongoing festive season.

Here’s looking at 11 of 16 car manufacturers wholesale figures – totalling 3,44,822 units – last month. Five carmakers – Renault India, FCA India, PCA Motors India, Force Motors and Isuzu Motor India – have yet to release their September 2022 sales. These manufacturers account for the balance 11,124 units, and, in August 2022, they had accounted for 9,235 units.