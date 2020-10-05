September 2020 car sales back on track: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 lead charge

Almost all the carmakers did good sales numbers compared to last month. Few even managed to best their numbers from September 2019, thereby helping with some much-needed growth.

As the economy normalises and hopefully starts to grow positively in FY22, upgrade demand may augment industry growth as well.

So, finally, the Indian auto industry broke the jinx. Or at least, it seems so. The sales slump that has been happening from the last year plus now looks to go the other way. Carmakers have reported a healthy increase in sales numbers. These numbers look to go up with the advent of the festive season that begins from October 17. Almost a 35 per cent year-on-year growth was registered. Cars like the Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Suzuki Alto and the Swift lead the resurgence. Maruti Suzuki in fact sold 1,47,912 units, signalling a 31 per cent month-on-month growth. The Swift sold the largest in the Maruti fold, selling 22,643 units whereas the starting point of MSIL’s passenger cars, the Alto sold 18,246 units. The Baleno sold 19,433 units meanwhile the WagonR did 17581 units. It may be noted that the Swift is an ageing model and was introduced in India in 2017.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Another ageing model that has found many takers happens to be the Grand i10. It sold 10,385 units. It is believed that the Nios versions also has a major role to play in this. It is very clear here that hatchbacks because of their smaller size and affordability are preferred. The evergreen Maruti Eeco too sold 11,220 units. Newer players like Kia Motors and MG too had a field day. The Hector continues to sell in the 2,000-3,000 units range. As for the Kia Seltos and Sonet, both sold in excess of 9,000 units. The Brezza still is the king of the compact SUV range with more than 12,000 units sold.

Mahindra sold 14,664 units in all, out of which more than 5,500 units of the Bolero contributed to the numbers. The XUV300 and Scorpio too put up a decent showing. Both of Renault’s offerings built on the same (almost) platform, Kwid and Triber, contributed to the 8,805 units sold overall. As for Tata Motors, the Altroz, Tiago and Nexon did good numbers to overall bring the tally to 21,200 units. Sales at Toyota were bouyed by the Innova Crysta as well as Glanza.

Honda Car India also reported a 36 per cent growth with sales of the Amaze sedan being the main contributor. As for Ford India, the EcoSport was the highlight with 3,558 units sold. Fringe players like Volkswagen, Skoda, FCA, Nissan too reported decent sales numbers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.