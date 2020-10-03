September 2020 car sales: A record month for Lamborghini with 738 supercars sold

Delivers 738 cars globally in a month — its best Sept ever. "A consistently positive trend over the last three months resulted in 2,083 units delivered to customers in the third quarter of CY2020, illustrating the energy with which Lamborghini responded to a period of new challenges,” the company said in a statement.

It’s not just mass-market players, even supercar companies are seeing record sales post-Covid-19 lockdown. On Friday, Automobili Lamborghini said it has achieved a record September in terms of commercial results with 738 units delivered to customers in one month—its best September ever. “A consistently positive trend over the last three months resulted in 2,083 units delivered to customers in the third quarter of CY2020, illustrating

the energy with which Lamborghini responded to a period of new challenges,” the company said in a statement. Despite a tough year, Lamborghini said it adopted opportunities to reorganise business in the context of a new ‘normal’. Although Lamborghini was the first in the automotive sector to close production and offices, a dynamic return to business following the seven weeks’ closure saw a rethinking of its medium-term business strategies.

The reopening saw the launch of three new models: the Huracan RWD Spyder, the Sián Roadster and the Essenza SCV12.The Italian super sports car company achieved production milestones with 10,000 Urus and Aventador produced, as well as continuous growth on social media channels. Stefano Domenicali, Chairman & CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said, “I’m extremely proud of these results: they affirm the excellent work we have done over the years, maintaining our position as a highly aspirational, desirable and robust brand in the automotive world. Our team overcame a moment of significant uncertainty with great flexibility, foresight and readiness to react. We have experimented with new ways to connect with customers and enthusiasts, while continuing our drive to achieve new goals with a constant eye to the future: a distinguishing characteristic of Lamborghini.”

