September 2019 car discounts: Massive benefits on Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Cars

In lieu of the approaching festive season, car manufacturers in India are currently offering massive discounts across their range of products. With the hope of an increase in sales, benefits of up to Rs 4 lakh are being offered on certain models. The auto industry is currently going through one of its biggest slowdowns. The Finance Ministry has recently announced various measures which are likely to improve things. The 'revival package' along with the discount spree, is expected to boost sales numbers and provide some relief to the ailing auto sector.

Maruti Suzuki Car Discounts for September 2019

India's leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki is offering massive discounts across its product range this September. The amount of benefits being offered on its cars ranges from Rs 5,000 on the Eeco 7-seater to Rs 1.12 lakh on the S-Cross. In addition to this, the diesel variants of the Swift are available with a combined discount of Rs 77,000. Furthermore, the entry-level hatchback Alto 800 is available with an offer of Rs 65,000. The sub-compact SUV Vitara Brezza, which is only available with a diesel engine is being offered with a discount of Rs 1.01 lakh. Not only this but the diesel derivative of the Baleno premium hatchback is available with a combined benefit of Rs 62,400.

Hyundai Car Discounts for September 2019

Hyundai, the second-largest car manufacturer in India is also offering attractive discounts across its range of products for the month of September 2019. It entry-level offering in India, the Santro hatchback, is available with a discount of Rs 65,000. Both the petrol and diesel variants of the premium hatchback Elite i20 are being offered with benefits of up to Rs 65,000. The compact SUV Creta is also available with a discount of Rs 80,000. On the other hand, the C-segment sedan Verna is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 60,000.

Honda Car Discounts for September 2019

The Japanese carmaker is also offering huge amounts of discounts this festive season. It's crossover WR-V is available with a discount of Rs 45,000. In addition to this, the Honda City is available with a discount of Rs 62,000. A discount of Rs 2.50 lakh is being offered on the diesel derivatives of the Honda Civic. While there is a massive discount of Rs 4 lakh on all the derivatives of the Honda CR-V.

Toyota Car Discounts for September 2019

Toyota is also offering substantial benefits across its range of cars this festive season. The premium MPV, Innova Crysta is available with a discount of Rs 55,000. On the other hand, the C-segment Sedan Yaris is available with benefits of up to Rs 1.15 lakh. Similarly, the Fortuner is available with a discount of Rs 1.20 lakh.

Tata Car Discounts for September 2019

For the month of September 2019, there are heavy discounts available on Tata cars as well. The Tata Tiago is available with a discount of Rs 35,000. On the other hand, the Tigor is going for a discount of Rs 65,000. The Tata Nexon is available with a discount of Rs 72,000. While the 2019 model year Hexa is available with a discount of Rs 1 lakh.