Sept 2021 Car Discounts: Save up to Rs 50,000 on a new Hyundai Santro, Aura, Nios

Hyundai has announced small offers and benefits for its customers in September 2021. Only a handful of its products are being offered with special discounts and benefits ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Hyundai Motor India has announced its monthly offers and benefits for its customers. In September 2021, Hyundai has been fairly reserved in rolling out discounts and benefits. The Korean brand offers a wide range of models in the Indian market. They include the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, Verna, Elantra, Venue, Creta, Alcazar and the flagship Tucson. Additionally, the Kona Electric is also on sale. Like before, its SUV range has been its high demand. This is the reason, the Korean automaker rarely announces any offers for those products. In September, Hyundai has been extremely conservative. Not only are the SUVs not on discount, but there are no benefits offered on the Verna, Elantra or even the i20.

This month, Hyundai is currently offering benefits up to Rs 50,000 on petrol and diesel variants of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. The Santro is the only other car, carrying an offer of Rs 40,000 in benefits.

The Hyundai Creta took the Indian market by storm since it launched and is the segment leader. With the second generation model, it currently is one the best selling models in India and in the compact SUV segment.

Recently Hyundai also introduced its motorsport-inspired ’N-Line’ brand to the Indian market. The N-Line models add largely visual updates to certain models, while some even future subtle mechanical changes and added features. The N-Line models bridge the gap between the standard range of cars and the proper motorsport-derived ’N’ badged performance models. The first model to be launched under the same is the i20 N-Line. You can watch our review of the India-spec Hyundai i20 N-Line below.

