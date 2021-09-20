Sept 2021 Car discounts: Renault offering up to Rs 80,000 in benefits on Duster, Kwid, Kiger

Renault India is offering heavy discounts on its range of models in September 2021. These extend to the Kwid, Kiger, Triber and the Duster. You can save up to Rs 80,000, here’s how.

Renault India has announced its September 2021 discounts and benefits offered for its range of models. According to the automaker’s official website, you can save up to Rs 80,000 and more on a new Renault this month. These benefits range from cash benefits, loyalty bonuses, EMI holidays and corporate discounts. These benefits extend to the entire Renault India range including the Kwid, Kiger, Triber and Duster.

Renault Kwid Discounts, Benefits September 2021

The entry-level Renault model is the Kwid. This month, Renault is offering up to Rs 10,000 as a cash discount, Rs 20,000 as an exchange bonus and a corporate bonus worth 10,000. Additionally, customers would also be eligible for special loyalty benefits Wirth up to Rs 65,000. If you’re okay with a 2020 model year VIN number, dealers will shave off another Rs 10,000 for you.

Renault Triber Discounts, Benefits September 2021

On the 2020 model year version of its 7-seat Triber MPV, Renault is offering benefits up to Rs 60,000. It includes cash benefits up to Rs 25,000, exchange bonus up to Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount up to Rs 10,000. However, on the 2021 model year Triber, Renault will reduce the cash discount to Rs 15,000.

Renault Kiger Discounts, Benefits September 2021

On its newest model, the Renault Kiger is being offered with only loyalty benefits of up to Rs 90,000. For the Kiger, Renault is not offering any cash discounts in September. However, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000 is available.

Renault Duster Discounts, Benefits September 2021

Renault is offering up to Rs 80,000 in benefits on the Duster SUV. The offer when broken down includes a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount worth Rs 30,000. Additionally, customers will also be able to earn loyalty benefits worth up to Rs 1.1 lakh.

On select models, Renault is also offering an EMI Holiday scheme. The “Buy now, Pay in 2022” offer will give customers the benefit of EMI holiday of 6 months from the date of disbursal of the loan. On top of that, Renault also is also offering Rs 10,000 in benefits through its R.E.Li.V.E scrappage programme.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.