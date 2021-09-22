Sept 2021 Car Discounts: Nissan Kicks offered with up to Rs 1 lakh in benefits

The Nissan Kicks could be yours for a lot less this month. Nissan is also offering additional benefits for the festive season while online bookings will allow for more savings.

By:September 22, 2021 5:52 PM

Nissan India has announced its offers and discounts for September 2021. Nissan India only has three models on sale. The two mass-market products include the new, and much in demand, Magnite and the Kicks compact SUVs. The third model is the GT-R sports car, but of course, apart from driving benefits, Nissan is not offering any special discount on Godzilla. With the Magnite ruled out as well, the Kicks is the only product that Nissan is slashing prices this month with hefty discounts and benefits. These discounts and offers extend to both the 1.3-litre Turbo as well as the 1.5-litre version of the Kicks. If you are looking to buy a new Nissan Kicks, you could save up to Rs 1 lakh this month.

Nissan Kicks 1.5-litre Discounts, Offers September 2021

On the 1.5-litre model, the Nissan Kicks this month carries benefits like a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000, corporate benefits worth Rs 10,000. In addition, Nissan’s partners will allow for a special rate of interest at 7.99%.

Nissan Kicks 1.3-litre Turbo Discounts, Offers September 2021

For the more powerful Kicks 1.3-litre turbo, the cash benefit ranges up to Rs 15,000. The exchange bonus in this case rises up to a staggering 70,000 while the corporate benefit is worth Rs 10,000. Like the 1.5, the 1.3 Turbo also has the option for the 7.99% special rate of interest on loans as well.

These offers are in addition to the online booking bonus of Rs 5,000. This option would only be applicable if the booking is made through Nissan India’s official website and is applicable across all variants. The benefit would be passed on at the time of retail.

These offers would be valid till September 30, 2021. Nissan’s official website suggests that they would vary from location and requests customers to get a detailed offer from their local dealerships. The exchange benefits can only be available at NIC enabled dealerships.

