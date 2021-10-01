Semiconductor shortage grips Hyundai: Sales fall by 34.2% in September on YoY basis

The gruesome semiconductor shortage has also affected the sales of Hyundai cars in September 2021, accounting for a 34.2 per cent decline in sales on a Year-over-Year basis.

The second-largest carmaker in the country – Hyundai, has a long vehicle line-up in the Indian market. Most of its vehicles even post class-leading sales figures on the monthly sales chart. However, the global shortage of semiconductors has affected the sales of Hyundai cars as well. The carmaker faced issues with the production, and resultantly, dispatching low volumes in the month of September this year. Hyundai could only sell 33,087 units in the Indian market last month. In the corresponding month last year, the figure stood at 50,313 units. On a Year-over-Year basis, it is a decline of 34.2 per cent.

Talking of exports, Hyundai shipped a total of 12,704 units in September this year, whereas the carmaker exported 9,600 vehicles in September 2020. Interestingly, it makes for positive YoY growth of 32.3 per cent. In total, the brand dispatched 45,791 units from its Chennai-based manufacturing unit. Sadly, the number in September last year was recorded at 59,913 units. Resultantly, it is a YoY decline of 23.6 per cent when compared to the total units sold in the domestic and export markets in September last year.

Watch Video | Hyundai i20 N Line Review:

The most recent introduction from the South Korean carmaker in India is the i20 N Line. The hot-hatch is priced from Rs. 9.81 lakh onwards. It gets a 1.0L three-pot turbo-petrol motor that does duty on a slew of other Hyundai vehicles as well. It belts out 118 Hp of peak power and 172 Nm of max torque. Buyers can opt between two gearbox options – 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT.

Over the regular trim of the i20, the N Line variant features a host of changes. It gets sportier bumpers on both ends, redesigned front grille, new side skirts, a rear wing with side deflectors, and new 16-inch alloy wheels. Step inside the cabin, changes include an N Line steering wheel and gear knob. The all-black theme for the interior features red highlights. Other features like electronic stability control, electric sunroof and more, come as standard fitment on the i20 N Line.

