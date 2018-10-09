Semi-electric Jeep SUV in works: Fiat Chrysler invests $10.3 billion in hybrid and EVs

India still has to wait for the new Jeep Renegade SUV. As much as it makes sense, there is no confirmation of Jeep Renegade launching in here in our country. However, Fiat Chrysler (FCA), Jeep's parent company is getting ready with its hybrid and electric fleet and leading from the front would be the Jeep SUVs. As per a Reuters report, FCA has confirmed that it has begun the preparations for the manufacturing of the plug-in hybrid version of the smaller Jeep Renegade SUV as it drives ahead with its electrification plans and to meet tougher emission norms.

Earlier this year while confirming a new SUV for the Indian market, FCA also says that it would invest about $1.3 billion in electric and hybrid cars/SUVs in the next 5 years to become fully compliant with emissions regulations across regions. Jeep and Fiat will also phase of diesel engines in Europe by 2021. Jeep Renegade plug-in-hybrid will make its global debut in 2020 and will be made at the company's Melfi manufacturing unit in Italy. The plant is already making the standard version of the Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X crossover. The company plans to spend about 200 million euros will be spent on the new engine and to retrain its workers for this new technology and plant modernisation.

FCA's plan is to offer a range of 12 electric propulsion systems, including battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrids (PHEV) and full hybrids in about 30 different cars and SUVs. Former FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne had long refused to embrace electrification, saying he would only do so if selling battery-powered cars could be done at a profit.

The success of the companies like Tesla has forced traditional carmakers to relook into EVs. Earlier, Sergio had also asked customers not to buy FCA's Fiat 500e, its only battery-powered model, because he was losing money on each sold. Just before his unfortunate death, he had laid out FCA's new vision and his successor, Mike Manley, vowed to continue the strategy laid out in June.

WITH INPUTS FROM REUTERS.