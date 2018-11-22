Seizing of Banned vehicles comes to a halt after Transport Department runs out of space!

A few months into the transport departments’ crackdown on banned vehicles in the NCR, the wheels of the operation have come to a grinding halt after the department has run into a serious space crunch. As of now, the three pits have been employed to store the seized vehicles at various point in Delhi. In their most recent report to the PTI, the transport department has said that the pits are currently overflowing with no room for any more vehicles. The juxtapose lies in the fact, that while the NGT managed to get the ball rolling on the seizure of vehicles. An official government notification from the Delhi Government has not clearly outlined what is to be done with the vehicles once seized. This means that those vehicles that have been seized have will have to be stored indefinitely.

An official from the transport department has told the PTI, that the Delhi Transport Department has asked the courts to advise on what is to be done with the seized vehicles since no policy for scrapping them has been notified to them yet. This comes after the Enforcement Wing of the Transport department launched a drive last month to seize old diesel vehicles plying on the roads. "Around 200 vehicles have been seized so far. The drive is still going on but the problem of space is posing a serious challenge before us," the official quoted to the PTI.

What is even more interesting, is the fact that the Transport Department already has a Scrapping policy framework in place but the government has not issued it as an official notification, bringing in the status quo. In totality, only 200 vehicles out of the 2.35 lakh deregistered vehicles have been seized, amounting to a dismal .09 per cent. The two different agencies, that are responsible for enforcing the ban, the Traffic Police and Transport department, therefore, have their hands tied until the Delhi government takes an official call on the matter.