SEG Automotive introduces new motor for e-rickshaws: 48V mild-hybridization tech for passenger cars

SEG Automotive has been operating independently since 2018 following its step away from Bosch's Starter Motors & Generators division and has now reported a new sales record of over EUR 1.8 billion (+4.2% year-on-year). Besides this, SEG has also made new acquisitions. The company's current portfolio includes products for more efficient combustion engines, 48V hybrids, and electric mobility. It will now focus on electric three-wheelers to boost e-mobility in India with focus on reduction in CO2 emissions.

SEG Automotive has been present in the Indian market for 30 years in collaboration with Bosch and in its first year of independent operation, it has set out new goals in the field of electric mobility. While India had been SEG's export hub for starter motors and generators, it will now also start exporting electric motors to several locations around the globe.

One of the objectives of SEG Automotive is to contribute to climate protection by reducing emissions from passenger cars and commercial vehicles – globally and across all powertrain technologies. The company aims to bring start-stop tech to smaller cars, to develop an efficient motor for e-rickshaws, to introduce the new Heavy Duty generator platform for commercial vehicles, and to make significant investments into further expanding the product portfolio for 48V mild-hybridization and high voltage electrification.

In addition, SEG Automotive’s Boost Recuperation Machine for 48V mild-hybridization was recently recognized as an eco-innovation by the European Union, which enables car manufacturers to get CO2 credits for applying the product.

The Bengaluru-based firm will manufacture the e-motor locally to cater to customers in domestic as well as overseas markets. "The company is now entering this fast-growing market with an e-motor, setting new standards in terms of efficiency and durability," SEG Automotive India Managing Director Anil Kumar M R said in a statement.

The new EM1.2-HR e-motor is based on advanced technology instead of a BLDC (brushless DC) motor, he added.

"We will manufacture the e-motor locally in India for the domestic and overseas markets. Thanks to the FAME II policy, which promotes the development of local EV supply chain in India, our new motor will also feature a high share of local components," Kumar M R said. Over 10 lakh e-rickshaws are already on the Indian roads providing last mile transport.

"The decreased total cost of ownership coupled with government incentives for the e-three wheelers enables drivers to earn a decent living. In times where the public charging infrastructure in India is yet to be fully established, their usage pattern and average driving distance per day makes three wheelers suitable for electrification right away," Kumar M R said.

During a press conference in Delhi, Frank Ahlborn Vice President, Global Head – Product Management & Marketing, SEG Automotive noted that electric mobility cannot be the alternative to cleaner emissions as long as 'we move for the exhaust to the chimney' and that thermal energy is not the answer. He underlined the necessity to improve renewable sources of energy like solar and wind, which is expected to increase to 50% by 2040 in India.

SEG Automotive was earlier part of the Bosch group. Last year, Bosch Group had announced the completion of the sale of Robert Bosch Starter Motors Generators Holding GmbH, to Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group (ZMJ) and an investment group. As part of the transition, the Indian arm of the Bosch's starter motor and generator division has been named as SEG Automotive India.