Secrets to getting best car discounts from dealers revealed! What car dealers don’t want you to know

Buying a car is one of those big decisions we all have to take at some point in our lives. It can take months to circle down on that perfect car you want to buy for yourself or your family. Point is, a car is the second big investment for many people in their lives after a house (well, if you are a motorcyclist with an illogical thought process, it may be different for you). So, it is best to be cautious and not let the car dealer take you for a ride. Some simple steps and tricks can help you get the best out of your next car purchase and save a considerable amount of your hard-earned money or get some extra freebies. Both ways, it's a win-win situation for you.

To begin with, get in touch with multiple car dealers. Walking to the nearest one to your house may appeal but put in a little extra effort to visit more than one or two. Different dealerships have different deals at their level. There may be cash discounts, insurance discounts and the likes that you could miss out on if you're only in touch with one dealer.

Tip: Enquire about offers that include corporate discount, loyalty bonus, exchange bonus, finance discount, insurance discount, accessories and others

Second, in your hunt for various dealerships, locate the ones that are situated in less-populated areas. Dealerships at prime locations already have good footfall, but smaller ones in lesser known areas don't. Hence, they have to be more aggressive with their deals to attract customers. You might just land better discounts at smaller dealerships.

Be aware that cars that are already on the waiting list will have little to no room for such discounts. They're already in high demand and the dealerships don't need to do anything extra to get them off their shelves. A car that isn't popular anymore will have more chances of retailing at a discount.

Indians are well-known for their bargaining skills, so don't leave them out while buying a car either. Once you've come to know about cash discounts or free accessories or insurance assistance and other such deals from various dealerships, compare them and strike out a balance. Tell your dealership of what discounts you're being offered by another dealer, and they might match the offer or improvise.

Once the dealership and discounts have been settled upon, walk out and wait for two-three days. Nobody likes to wait around, so the dealership could raise the stake for you – offering a higher car discount or the likes.

Lastly, the above-mentioned tips will work even better in the last 8-10 days of the month. Dealership sales staff have sales targets to meet and by the end of the month, the need to meet these targets is more urgent. Therefore, the dealerships at times extend attractive offers on their cars towards the end of the month compared to the beginning.