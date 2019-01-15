Second-generation Tesla Roadster will hover above the road like Back to the Future’s DeLorean, says Elon Musk!

Tesla Roadster is one spectacular automobile on the spec sheet. If all the things that have been said about the Roadster were to become reality, the Roadster would by far be the most exciting vehicle the world has ever seen. So, what are these things? Beginning with its unveiling in 2017 when Musk said that it would accelerate from 0-100 km/h in under 2 seconds. Then Musk went on to say that 1.9 seconds to a hundred was too slow and that he would roll out a faster version.

It didn't stop there. In June last year, Musk tweeted that the Roadster would get an optional SpaceX pack that would 'allow it to fly'. And now, we've got DeLorean style hovering feature added to the Roadster.

Replying to a photo of the DeLorean DMC-12 from Back to the Future posted on Twitter, Musk said: “the new Roadster will actually do something like this.”

Not much is known as to how does Musk plan to do this but he explained that the Roadster will “use SpaceX cold gas thruster system with ultra high-pressure air in a composite over-wrapped pressure vessel in place of the two rear seats.” There are no details as to when and how the feature will work, but Roadster owners will be able to “accelerate at the limit of human endurance.”

All of this will, of course, come with a hefty price tag. The base model will start at $200,000 (approximately Rs 1.42 crore) with a $50,000 (approximately Rs 35.5 lakh) deposit required up front, but the first 1,000 examples will be dubbed the Founder’s Series and will require the full $250,000 (approximately Rs 1.18 crore) up front. It sounds like it is expensive, but considering that it will be built to be faster than the likes of McLaren P1 which costs $1.5 million (approximately Rs 10.65 crore), it will actually be a lot cheaper.

The original Roadster was Tesla’s first car when Musk was and is still resolved to show the world that electric cars can be cool. There had been a lot of anticipation floating about when will the Roadster come back. Now Musk is making it happen - come 2020.